2 Killed After Cargo Plane Skids Off Hong Kong Runway Into Sea; Airport Shuts North Runway | VIDEO | X/@Turbinetraveler

Hong Kong: A cargo plane skidded off the runway at Hong Kong International Airport and plunged into the sea early Monday morning (October 20), killing two airport ground staff and leading to large-scale rescue efforts.

Here's What Happened

The Emirates flight EK9788, a Boeing 747-400 freighter operated by Turkish cargo carrier ACT Airlines, was arriving from Dubai at around 03:50 local time (19:50 GMT) when it reportedly collided with a vehicle on the north runway before overshooting into the water.

Several visuals from the scene surfaced on social media. Have a look:

Two ground crew dead at HKIA as an Emirates registered 747 leaves runway and skids into the sea.https://t.co/35eveK3nlf https://t.co/GNIZOY08Wm pic.twitter.com/rdiYKkd1aZ — Aaron Busch (@tripperhead) October 20, 2025

2 Ground Personnel Dead

The Civil Aviation Department confirmed that two ground personnel fell into the sea and were later pronounced dead in hospital, according to local media including public broadcaster RTHK citing police. All four crew members onboard survived and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The affected runway remains closed, while the airport’s other two runways are still operational. The Airport Authority Hong Kong said a press conference would be held later in the day to share preliminary findings.

Helicopters from the Government Flying Service and rescue vessels from the Fire Services Department were deployed to the scene shortly after the crash. At least 11 cargo flights scheduled to arrive on Monday were cancelled, the Airport Authority said.

Emirates Issues Statement

In an updated statement, Emirates confirmed that EK9788 was not an Emirates-operated aircraft, clarifying that the freighter was “wet leased from, and operated by, ACT Airlines.” The airline said the Boeing 747-400, registered TC-ACF, “was not carrying cargo at the time of the incident.”

“All four crew members onboard have been confirmed safe and are receiving medical attention. Emirates extends our condolences to the families and colleagues of the two airport employees who lost their lives on the ground,” the statement read, adding that the carrier “remains available to support the investigation as needed.”

Emirates said ACT Airlines and other stakeholders are cooperating fully with authorities investigating the crash.

The incident marks one of the most serious aviation accidents in Hong Kong in recent years.