 2 Killed, 22 Injured During Protest Against Pakistani Government In PoK - VIDEO
Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 05:53 PM IST
Muzaffarabad: Two people were reportedly killed and 22 injured after violent clashes broke out during protests against the Pakistan government in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's (PoK) Muzaffarabad, on Monday.

Armed thugs backed by the Pakistan Army and the ISI-backed Muslim Conference were seen firing on civilians demanding basic rights, reported NDTV.

The agitators have put forward 38 demands, including the abolition of 12 seats in the PoK Assembly that are reserved for Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan. Locals argue that these seats undermine representative governance in the region.

Visuals from the ground show civilians in PoK displaying bullet shells allegedly fired by Pakistani forces.

Reportedly, an additional 1,000 troops have been deployed from Islamabad, and the Pakistani government has restricted internet access in the region.

This week’s clashes in PoK follow a tragic incident last week, in which 30 civilians were killed during Pakistan Air Force strikes. China-made JF-17 fighter jets dropped LS-6 laser-guided bombs on a village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

