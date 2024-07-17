13 Indian, 3 Sri Lankan Crew Members Missing After Oil Tanker Sinks Off Oman Coast

Representational Image | Pixabay

After an oil tanker capsized off the coast of Oman on Monday, its 16 crew members, including 13 Indians, went missing, according to the Sultanate's Maritime Security Centre (MSC) in a release on social media.

The other three crew members were from the neighboring country of Sri Lanka.

According to the MSC, the Comoros-flagged oil tanker, named Prestige Falcon, capsized southeast of Ras Madrakah near the port town of Duqm.

The MSC stated in a post on X that the Comoros-flagged oil tanker capsized 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah near the port town of Duqm.

Updates regarding the recent capsizing incident of the Comoros flagged oil tanker southeast of Ras Madrakah pic.twitter.com/PxVLxlTQGD — مركز الأمن البحري| MARITIME SECURITY CENTRE (@OMAN_MSC) July 16, 2024

Oman's maritime security centre informed Reuters that the oil tanker was "submerged and inverted." However, they did not confirm whether the vessel had stabilized or if oil or oil products were leaking into the sea.

According to LSEG's shipping data, the vessel is a 117-meter-long oil products tanker built in 2007.

Read Also Greece Hunts For Survivors After Migrant Ship Capsizes, Leaving At Least 79 Dead

Such small tankers are typically used for short voyages.

Duqm Port, located on Oman's southwest coast, is a key hub for the country's major oil and gas projects. The port is part of Duqm's extensive industrial zone, which includes a major oil refinery and is the kingdom's largest economic project.