Greece Hunts For Survivors After Migrant Ship Capsizes, Leaving At Least 79 Dead

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 15, 2023

At least 79 migrants were dead and hundreds missing after a ship capsized in Greece

This is one of the deadliest shipping accidents to have taken place in Europe

Reports claim that close to 750 migrants were onboard the ship that met with a tragic end

So far 104 survivors have been brought to shore while 32 bodies have been recovered. Search and rescue efforts are on for others

The American Red Cross has stepped forward to help the rescued migrants

The boat was traveling from Libya to Italy when it capsized and sank off the southwest coast of the Peloponnese peninsula.

The survivors are being helped by Red Cross volunteers as they were moved to storage areas at the port of Kalamata

According to a Red Cross nurse, doctors, nurses and volunteers were assisting 70 survivors at the port

Authorities fear that hundreds of people, including many women and children, were trapped below deck when the overcrowded ship capsized