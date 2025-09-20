World Tourism Day 2025: Rediscover Travel Through The Lens Of Longevity and Wellness

The Indian understanding of well-being is undergoing a quiet revolution. With the world celebrating World Tourism Day on September 27, today’s tourists want something much deeper — longevity. An eye-popping 83 per cent of Indians show interest in retreats that have dedicated treatments for longevity and technologies long confined to futuristic labs: cryotherapy (70 per cent), red light therapy (66 per cent), stem cell interventions (64 per cent), IV drip sessions, hyperbaric chambers on steroids, and vibe treatments.

Luxury has become more than indulgence to them; it’s about intention — a life that is longer, healthier and vibrant. The Ayurvedic panchakarma sits side by side with genomic testing, yoga and biohacking are philosophical cousins, and heritage wellness meets regenerative medicine at retreats all over India. Longevity escapes are redefining what it means to travel, from Kerala to Rishikesh, from beaches to the Himalayas.

Longevity as the new luxury

“Longevity is a new luxury within a luxury very quickly. Days of Traditional Travel Are Over Travelers Do Not Want the Standard Items Anymore. They want treatments such as cryo-therapy and IV drips, and stem cells, long vitality, you know?” says Trishal Rao, Chief Sales Officer, SKIL.

According to Louis D'Souza, Managing Partner, Tamarind Global, it is less about indulgence and more about aspiration: “Longevity is the new luxury currency.”

Karan Agarwal, Director, Cox and Kings, puts it in the context of a paradigm shift — Luxury a decade back meant escape from exotic destinations. These days, it means tangible benefits for immune and long-life health.

For many decadences is no longer indulgent excess but time investment in your healthspan. Tanya Khubchandani, MD & Founder, Elixir Wellness adds, "Wellness travel is transforming into an authentic passport to vitality.”

Ayurveda meets science

What works for India, of course, is to put Ayurvedic practices on a scientific platform but the strength that India possesses is the concept itself.

Rao said, "India has a chance to be the global leader by bringing in authenticity rewritten from history while complementing modern therapies. Such pairing of Ayurveda and stem-cell rejuvenation is a great proposition."

Echoes D'Souza, "Our balanced East-meets-West mix appeals to global travellers. There is getting some depth and then there is getting visible results Ayurvedic and yoga versus cryo and IVs.”

Agarwal points, “Panchakarma, yoga, and Ayurveda-inspired nutrition already emphasize a vitality-oriented perspective. Combined with the genomic analysis and red-light therapy, India provides something that no country can provide.”

The combination is transformative

“Rasayana, detox, and panchakarma–coupled with the advancing genomic science and regenerative therapies–can etch the mark of longevity capital of the globe for India," Khubchandani continues.

Health investments

Wellness is no longer a one-time splurge. But it is becoming a designed, intentional part of existence. Clients now schedule longevity retreats annually or biennially, like financial investments, explains Rao, at SKIL.

The expert says that tourism is changing from weekend spa breaks into weekly commitments to healthspan, as longevity travel enters a daily rhythm.

This is what Khubchandani has dubbed as results-oriented travel: "Guests want quantifiable ways to build resilience, anti-aging tools, and revelatory vitality when they leave the doors."

Longevity hotspots

Some places have become hot spots for longevity tourism. "Kerala is unique because of the many traditional practices with quite a deep spiritual base and Kerala's infrastructure makes it supreme for a longevity retreat, the Himalayan belt, Goa and Karnataka also can be highlighted,” says D'Souza. Leading the race are also Kerala (36.89%), Rishikesh (28.99%) and Goa (31.44%).

Agarwal ticks off legendary centres including Ananda in the Himalayas and Somatheeram in Kerala, but also lifts the curtain on newer hot spots like Coorg, Chikmagalur and Almora — "Places that entwine Ayurveda, the outdoors and avant-garde treatments."

Not only this, both the traditional wellness hubs and new-age centres are now adding therapies such as, IV drips, infrared therapies and hyperbaric oxygen chambers to create a global-standard wellness retreats.

Changing the mindset

As per Abhishek Sahai, General Manager, Conrad Pune, "Longevity retreats are reinventing the concept of travel."

The current traveller opts for energetic, restorative and purposeful holidays, he states. “Luxury has evolved from a mindset of indulgence to one of impact.

India, according to Sahai, has an unparalleled advantage: “Our heritage — Ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy — infused with cryotherapy and stem-cell treatments brings credibility and efficacy. And really, that and only that is what travellers now want."

Most crucially, he views travel as getting an overhaul: “Longevity retreats transform holidays into vehicles for metamorphosis. The discussion has transitioned from ‘Where did you go? but ‘How is it improving your life?”

The road ahead

The longevity escapes are not simply a trend, they are an indication of a paradigm shift in wellness tourism. As Sahai concludes, "Travel is not escape anymore. It is about endurance, meaning, and a gift of the rarest kind—the most prized luxury at all: time, itself.”