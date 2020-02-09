Women- centric films here to stay?

Early this year, audiences got to see not one but two strong female stories incidentally directed by two talented female filmmakers - Chhapaak by Meghna Gulzar and Panga by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. While both the films starring two top actresses Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut have not done great business at the box office, they have been praised not only for their performances and direction but also for bringing such powerful and inspiring stories to the audience.

For a long period of time, filmmakers were stuck to the formula of male-masala films; however, over the past few years the trend has definitely changed. Many big and intelligent filmmakers are showing courage by backing these interesting stories. This year is going to be special for female actors because nearly every month we will get to see one film which will narrate a story of a female protagonist.