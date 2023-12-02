Why You Need To Start Journaling Before You Turn 20

Pic: Freepik

It is time to acknowledge that journaling impacts you in many ways. Keeping a record of your life's vital episodes, hits and misses and jotting down any thoughts is great to stay sane. It lets you give clarity to your life at any and every point of time. It can be as random as your day-to-day happenings to specific thoughts and views around a topic. However, starting journaling before your 20s can prove to be more productive. Here are reasons why you should start journaling before your 20s.

An outlet for thoughts

As a kid and teenager entering adulthood, there are a multitude of thoughts that will keep you engaged and at times, confused. A lot is going on in your life. In these cases, keeping a journal will help you deal with your overwhelming thoughts. You can come up with solutions better and even revert at any point for help.

Helps communication skills

Whether you are a reader or writer as a youngster, journals are a great way to enhance your writing skills. This, in turn, will develop reading, vocabulary and other communication skills. You can pen your thoughts better and help you communicate to others too. It is the foundation for future communication skills to lead a successful personal and professional life. Expression is the best gift a youngster can give themselves thanks to journaling.

Setting goals

Most youngsters are set in their goals by the time they reach their 20s. Regular journaling allows you to jot down your thoughts regarding where you see yourself and your ambitions. It is like a mirror of what you really are. Journaling can slowly help you understand the goals to set for self and ways to reach them since it provides clarity regarding your personality.

Build creativity

Creativity has to do with the way you handle things and come up with solutions and perspectives. Journaling your views can be the one thing to keep the younger you channelling your thought narration and developing your imagination better.

Seeing perspectives

You are growing up and have certain fixed concepts by the time you reach your 20s. What you thought about at age 10 will be different once you go past your 20s and even as you grow older. Your journal allows you to revisit your ideas and analyse them to be used later. It is like sharpening a good knife that has gone blunt.

Give opening to emotions

Growing up isn't easy. And many of us find it challenging to look at our problems and come up with a perspective or resultant solution. Journaling would be the ideal place to pen your thoughts on any problem and seek a solution. It even helps acknowledge your feelings and practise self-care without going haywire.