What makes people hangry?

Recently, a new study shed light on how a hormone, called ghrelin, impacts behaviour in mice when they are hungry. One of the most commonest displayed behaviour is anger. Mix the two — hungry and angry — you have a lethal combination of hangry. The term was added to the burgeoning Oxford dictionary in 2018.Hunger activates certain brain cells that impact neurons in the surrounding region. Amber Alhadeff, a researcher at the Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia, calls these neurons “hangry neurons.”

While there’s scientific literature galore and research still being conducted on ‘hangry’, the layperson has been coping with hunger-induced behavioural changes in his/her own way.

“Long delays without food, resulting in low blood sugar levels or consuming foods with high sugar or refined carbohydrates can trigger the feeling of hangry. The body releases hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol when blood sugar levels drop, which may trigger the feeling of hunger with irritability, mood swings, and fatigue. These hormones can also increase the body’s production of insulin, resulting in even lower blood sugar levels, reinforcing the feeling of hunger and irritability,” says Ushakiran Sisodia, registered dietician and clinical nutritionist, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital.

“Factors such as sleep deprivation, stress, and dehydration can also contribute to this sensation. Eating regular meals that are balanced with protein, fibre, and healthy fats can help to prevent drops in blood sugar levels and reduce the likelihood of feeling hangry,” she adds.

The easiest way to stop feeling hangry is eating, but one doesn’t necessarily manage to achieve this feat on time. Meetings, impending deadlines, workload (and exasperating people with a death wish), somehow keep your tummy grumbling for long.

“Somehow, whenever I am hangry, something or the other comes up and I have to delay satiating my mind and tummy,” says Pooja Vanarse, AAP Mumbai media and social media coordinator. “It’s is absolute torture for me to sit through it all till I have eaten something.”

Echoing similar sentiments is Avinash D’silva, Senior Account Executive. “Due to my busy working and travel schedule, it’s difficult to prepare meals daily. Hence post lunch, there is a big gap till dinner. Due to which I often feel hangry,” he shares. “When I feel hangry, I order food in a revenge mechanism style. Feeling cranky is my first response. I snap on my dear ones easily.”

For Priyanka Joshi, Senior Account Executive, hangry pangs affect her mood and productivity. “Most of the time, when there’s a lot of work and no time to eat lunch, I feel hangry. This affects my mood and productivity big time. Also, sometimes it results in acid reflux,” she says.

To control the side effects of hangry, Priyanka indulges in self-care and regularises meal time. “I have realised the importance of taking breaks and prioritising self-care, including eating regular meals at regular time. By doing so, I can maintain energy levels and focus better on my work. Additionally, incorporating dry snacks like fruits and nuts in between meals has helped me avoid feeling hangry and improve my overall health,” she explains.

Kevin Baretto, associate brand consultant, id8 media solutions, shares his list of foods he eats when he feels hangry. “It’s a great thing that online food is available to us. The hangry mood arises thoughts of delicious pizza, yummy shawarmas or Chinese food. Once, my hangry mood made me binge-eat frankies from Tibbs, shawarmas from Mahim khau Galli, and a whole meal from KFC. Gurukripa samosas, milkshakes and donuts too have supported my mood well. And, if am hangry, make sure you ask did you eat something or do you want to eat before assigning work,” he warns.