‘White Rabbit Red Rabbit’ promises to be unique theatre experience; here's why

Three years ago, on March 13, theatres in most countries had to shut down due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. It continued for another two years – the longest theatre shutdown ever. To mark the anniversary of that day, Berlin-based Aurora Nova invites theatre groups from the world over to turn it into an unforgettable global event to celebrate live theatre. This year, Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour’s White Rabbit Red Rabbit will be staged.

Bringing this interesting play to the Indian audience in association with Aurora Nova is QTP, a theatre and arts management company, which has co-produced the show with Natak Company (Pune), Moonlight Events (Ahmedabad), and The Urban Theatre Project (Kolkata). It will be staged simultaneously in Hindi, Marathi and English across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Kolkata. A share of the proceeds of the ticket sales will go to Nirmik Foundation.

“The idea for the play came about actually from Nassim Soleimanpour. He was exiled in Iran and wanted his play to be performed around the world but didn't want anyone to interpret his words. He devised this concept where the play is opened by the actor on stage, and the audience and the actor discover the play at the same time,” Quasar Thakore Padamsee, Artistic Director of QTP explains.

In 2016-2017, QTP did a long run of the show. But, when the lockdown happened, Nassim realised that it was March 13 when the theatres shut. “In 2021, he devised an online version of the play. Then the following year, he opened it up for people to do during the week without license. Hence, March 13 to stage the play,” Quasar further adds.

Actress Sayani Gupta, who performs the play in English in Mumbai on March 13, talking about what prompted her to say yes to the play, shares, “I had known the play for a while but never thought to watch it because I knew that if I did, I wouldn't be able to perform it. This had always been a subconscious thought. So, when I was approached to perform it, I was excited and nervous. I thought that if I didn't do the show I wouldn't be able to forgive myself. I said 'Yes' because saying 'No' was not an option. I've also been desperately missing the stage and thought that this might just be the way to jump back on.”

Echoing similar sentiments is actress Ayesha Raza. “I had heard about the show from various people and always wondered if I could pull it off. When I was asked by QTP, I was excited. It's something I have always wanted to do, and I am finally performing it,” an elated Ayesha exclaims.

The USP of the show lies in the fact that there is no rehearsal and no director. A sealed script is handed to a new performer every show. The playwright uses spontaneity and audience participation to address contemporary issues with honesty and humour. That’s bound to bring with it a host of challenges and nervousness for the artiste performing.

“As somebody who loves rehearsals and loves to know their lines, I'm petrified. I know there will be fumbles and things like that, but I'll just have to surrender to the process,” Sayani says.

Though nervous, Ayesha is excited to discover the script. “This promises to be an experience that I, as an actor, haven't had before,” she avers.

There’s something new to discover even for the audience as with every performer, the script changes. The way each performer conducts the act also differs. Talking about the prep for the show, Sayani says, “I don’t know anything about the character, so there's no preparation. I’m hoping to have fun and that everyone watching becomes an ally. So that together we get to experience something that moves us.”

Ayesha, too, has no preparation in place. “Given I know nothing about the script or the play, I really can't prepare for the character. But that's what makes it special. This is theatre in its most stripped-down form,” she opines.

“I am sure it's a bit annoying or nerve-wrecking for actors of not having a director to work with or rehearsals. But it's also liberating, because all you do is commit to the text, and the play is very much like a letter from the writer to the audience, as is any play,” Quasar adds.

The performer can be of any gender or occupation and need not be a trained actor. The only requirement is that they do not know the play or see the script before the performance. It is truly a one-time experience – for the performer and the audience.

“I think that is a great place to be as an actor. You always learn a lot when you surrender. With this particular show, you have no other option and that's probably the point of the play as well,” Sayani says.

On a parting note, expressing his delight at the play being staged, Nassim Soleimanpour, shares, “It is amazing that the play is being performed in four cities in India and in three languages... That's the spirit of the play to reach as many people as possible. I never thought it would have such a life in this country. I'm also excited to meet all the Indian actors who have performed the play, when I visit India later in the year. To those performing my words this week, I say ‘Break a leg’, and thank you.”

When: March 12, 5 pm and 8 pm; March 13, 8 pm

Where: Harkat Studios, Versova, Mumbai

To book visit: insider.in

