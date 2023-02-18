Are fountain pens losing their relevance? People from different walks of life share their take

Today, technology has invaded almost every aspect of our lives. We have artificial intelligence (AI) taking over several human jobs, including writing. Some websites produce AI-generated essays if you key in the subject. Not to mention, even in our daily lives, we are heavily dependent on gadgets that speed up the work, rather than spending laborious hours writing and taking down notes. The humble, good ol’ pen has been replaced by chip-made stylus’ and notepad with tablets. Amid the advancement that we continue to make, how do we keep the joy of writing intact?

Two enthusiasts, Vishal Singhi and Nisha Singhi, the founders of the India Pen Show, are striving to preserve the art of writing with fountain pens. From Rs 100 to Rs 10 Lakh, from 100-year-old fountain pens to modern ones, the show is a haven for pen collectors.

“With the increasing technological dependence on the way we communicate, soon the art of writing may fade out. The India Pen Show is an attempt to bring back the joy of writing and love for writing instruments. The aim is to break the myths that fountain pens are messy. Times have changed and technology is making fountain pens user-friendly,” the founders explain.

The India Pen Show, which is on till February 19 in Mumbai, will have on display over 100 unique fountain pens, an ink testing table, workshops, a pen repair station, tarot reading with pens, post-card writing booth, among several others.

The duo further stress on the psychological and environmental benefits of using fountain pens. “Today, when sustainable living has become the need of the hour and mental health is being given extreme priority, the fountain pen can have several benefits. Fountain pens are known to aid memory improvement. Creativity is enhanced when you write with fountain pens. They teach you to be gentle, and calm and help you destress... it’s tonic for your brain,” the founders say. “We have seen landfills due to the use and throw of ballpoint pens. A fountain pen, on the other hand, is a prized possession and maintained properly can last for more than 100 years.”

However, what relevance does it hold in a Gen Z’s life? There was a time when the use of fountain pens was mandatory in school, as it improved writing. With changing times, fountain pens were replaced with ballpoint pens, and now are mostly a collector’s domain or are a thing of the past.

“I have never used a fountain pen or an ink pen,” says 20-year-old Mumbai-based student, Nitin Singh. “I don’t think it’s relevant in today’s age. Just like writing letters has become nostalgic, the fountain pen, too, is the same. But, whenever I get a chance to use a fountain pen, I will use it to write a letter to my loved ones.”

While Gen Z might be painfully oblivious to the charm of using or owning a fountain pen, choreographer and ballroom dancer Dr Sandip Soparrkar passionately talks about the relevance of fountain pens. “Today’s tech-savvy generation doesn’t even know how to hold the pen, forget using it. The most important part of using a pen, especially a fountain pen, is that it allows you to think. The writing that we do on the computer, in fact even our text messages or emails, are driven by autocorrect. You put in one word and its synonyms show up. The writing gets technological support; so where’s the thinking coming from your side?”

Echoing similar sentiments is Pune-based freelance writer Sanjana M (38). Sharing her take on Gen Z and its lack of acknowledgement of fountain pen, she adds, “What a lot of people do not know is that fountain pen allows you to get creative and neat without realising it. When I say creative, I mean look at the way you can play with handwriting. Good and neat handwriting just makes you smile and be proud. You bring a certain clutter-free atmosphere without knowing it.”

Sanjana takes a nostalgic trip to her school days when getting her hands messy with ink was considered cool. “I remember the excitement of buying the slightly fancy fountain pens though they were still cheaper than the expensive ones. I used to buy only Camlin ink pots; blue was the mandatory colour. Getting our hands dirty while filling the pens was something we would flaunt. The neighbourhood stationery shop was like a toy shop when it came to buying pens. Getting jealous of those who had fancier pens was a shared experience,” Sanjana signs off.