BTS’ Jungkook for Calvin Klein: 5 Indian actors and actresses who are brand ambassadors of luxury brands

Currently, South Korea has become a haven for international brands, who are on a signing spree with popular Korean actors and singers to be their global ambassadors. The latest international sensation to make headlines is Korean pop band BTS’ youngest member, Jeon Jungkook. He sent ARMYs (the name of BTS’ fandom) in a tizzy with his photoshoot for Calvin Klein. While he didn’t ‘bare it all’, Jungkook did give a peek of the ‘essential’. Keeping it classy and sexy, Jungkook had millions swooning over the campaign photos. Not just Jungkook, but other members too have caught the eyes of several popular international brands. For example, V for Celine, RM for Bottega Veneta, J-hope for Louis Vuitton, Jimin for Dior and Tiffany & Co, and Suga was named one of the Di. VA’s of Valentino. Collectively, the septet is the face of a host of other brands!

While we continue to simp over Jungkook’s eight-pack abs, here’s a look at Indian celebrities who were and continue to be faces of several global luxury brands.

Shah Rukh Khan

A brand in himself, Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most sought-after celebrities for campaigns and advertisements due to his global reach and appeal. King Khan, apart from numerous desi brands, was the ambassador of the Swiss luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer for over a decade. He also played a huge role in helping the Korean car manufacturer, Hyundai, to cement its place in the Indian market.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, who launched her cosmetic brand earlier this year, has graced the posters of several luxury brands. In 2022, the actress became the first Indian face of French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton. In 2021, she was roped in for Levi’s, which is globally renowned for its denim jeans, the sportswear brand Adidas, and the luxury watch brand Chopard. She teamed up with the atelier as one of the ‘Seven Happy Women’ to promote their coveted Happy Diamonds watch and jewellery range. Last but not the list, she is also one of the many faces of the cosmetic brand L’Oreal.

Ranveer Singh

In 2021, the fashion industry underwent a sea change with the focus moving to minimalism and comfort. So, when the industry was deconstructing fashion in a pandemic-ridden world, Ranveer became the face of the Adidas X Gucci collection, which was all about loud designs and colours with a focus on athleisure wear. Adidas’ Creative director Alessandro Michele came up with a campaign that was rooted in the brand’s 1979 collection. And, Ranveer’s sartorial choices fit perfectly with the collection’s sentiments. In 2019, the actor became the brand ambassador of the Geneva-based watch company Franck Muller. The actor owns the diamond-studded Franck Muller Vanguard Yachting Watch Number 64716, one of the rarest watches by the brand. Ranveer Singh stirred up a controversy with a sexist Jack & Jones ad – a Danish brand that he still endorses.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

While the world was divided over her lavender-blue lipstick at Cannes in 2016, it remains undivided over her popularity and brand appeal. Apart from an illustrious movie career, the former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a string of luxury brands in her kitty. One of the most noted is the Swiss watchmaker Longines, which she has been the face of for over a decade. And, not to forget the manufacturer of the said lipstick, L’Oreal. She’s also the face of the international corporation De Beers Diamonds.

Hrithik Roshan

Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, has been the face of the Swiss watchmaker Rado for over a decade. To celebrate their association, in 2021, Rado launched the iconic Captain Cook Hrithik Roshan edition. The actor’s watch collection includes the vintage Rado Captain Cook, the classic Rado True, Rado HyperChrome, and several others.