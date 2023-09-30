Want To Kiss Confidentially? 10 Tips To Keep In Mind

Everyone waits in anticipation for their first kiss or any, for that matter whenever you meet your loved one. Hence, it is important to be forever ready, especially if its a special date or a day. Amidst the whirlwind of emotions and excitement, one often overlooks a crucial element playing a silent yet significant role: Fresh Breath. It’s the unsung hero that ensures every intimate whisper, every affectionate kiss, and every joyous conversation is a delightful and memorable experience. Today, let us talk about few secrets to ensure your breath is as enchanting as you are.

Hydration is the key: Staying hydrated is not only essential for overall health but also for maintaining fresh breath. Water helps wash away food particles and bacteria that can lead to bad breath. Aim to drink plenty of water in the days leading up to your wedding to keep your mouth well-hydrated.

Brush and floss regularly: A consistent oral hygiene routine is the cornerstone of fresh breath. Brush your teeth at least twice a day with fluoride toothpaste and a soft-bristle brush. Don’t forget to floss daily to remove food debris and plaque from between your teeth, where bacteria can thrive.

Use a tongue scraper: The tongue can harbour odour-causing bacteria, so consider using a tongue scraper as part of your daily oral care routine. Gently scrape your tongue from back to front to remove the bacteria and residue that can contribute to bad breath.

Mouthwash matters: A good-quality, alcohol-free mouthwash can help kill bacteria and freshen your breath. Rinse with mouthwash in the morning for an extra boost of confidence.

Avoid pungent foods: Try to avoid foods known for causing bad breath, such as garlic, onions, and spicy dishes. Opt for fresh fruits and vegetables, which can naturally freshen your breath.

Chew sugar-free gum or mints: Sugar-free gum or mints can provide a quick and convenient way to freshen your breath. Look for products that contain xylitol, as it can help combat bacteria in your mouth.

Stay away from tobacco products and alcohol: Tobacco products not only stain your teeth but also leave a persistent and unpleasant odour on your breath. If you’re a smoker, consider quitting or at least abstaining. Also, if you plan to have alcohol at your special day, do so in moderation, as excessive alcohol can lead to dry mouth and bad breath.

Regular dental check-ups: Visit your dentist for a check-up and cleaning. This will help ensure your oral health is in the best shape and address any potential issues that could contribute to bad breath.

Carry breath fresheners: Have some breath fresheners, such as mints or a travel-sized mouthwash, on hand. These can be discreetly used before your first kiss.

Relax and smile: Remember that your wedding day or any special day such as a date is a joyful celebration of love. The happiness and excitement you feel will shine through, making your smile even more enchanting. Embrace the moment, be present with your partner, and savour every second.

(Dr. Parampreet Kohli (MDS) is Celebrity Dentist, Smile Designing Expert, Founder of Smile Couture Dental Clinic, Mumbai)