Valentine’s Day 2024: Aphrodisiac Foods To Get Steamy On This Special Day of Love

Pics: Freepik

Pep up your inert partner to make the Valentine’s Day extra special. Surprise outings, attractive gifts, or dinner in a fancy fine-dine are not bad ideas but very few can beat the upshot of an aphrodisiacal treat! Aphrodisiac signifies food which stimulates amorous feelings. It gets its name after Aphrodite — the Greek Goddess of Love. Lately, love foods have gained popularity due to their inherent traits to bring on stamina, augment fertility and provide an intensified and passionate romantic experience. As we are aware, food impacts our health, and in more ways than one.

It is a multi-sensory experience. Foods regarded as aphrodisiacs are the ones which help kindle the erogenous zones. It’s a no-brainer that alcohol gets you sprightlier in the bedroom but too much can make you edgy and hinder performance. Keep away from spoilers like booze, spicy or gassy food if you want to have a wild yet pleasantly sensual Valentine’s Day.

Spices contribute to enhance desire and blood circulation. According to Ayurveda, from ashwagandha herb to shatavari root, aphrodisiacs have been around and much sought-after since time immemorial. According to Sexologist Ketu Parmar, “In a quest to heighten erotic senses, food like saffron, almond, dark chocolates, ginger, garlic, ginseng, oysters, bananas, berries or red wine have long been indulged in. They contain magnesium, potassium, zinc, boron or phytonutrients which help increase sex hormone levels.”

Wade through our list of lesser known yet potent aphrodisiac foods to boost your libido level naturally, for a flirtatious and naughty Valentine’s Day! “Exercise caution and don’t go overboard with natural aphrodisiacs as they may interact with some medicines. For those on medications, it is advisable to consult your health care provider,” warns Nutritionist and Holistic Health expert, Hetal Pandya.

Nuts and seeds: Magnesium peps up energy and blood circulation. Eating healthy nuts like almonds, peanuts, cashews or pumpkin seeds (a good source of potassium, zinc and magnesium) can boost testosterone levels.

Fenugreek: Can you imagine the unassuming, tiny fenugreek seeds are used in Ayurvedic medicine as an anti-inflammatory and libido-enhancing medication. It contains compounds which the body requires to make sex hormones like estrogen and testosterone and help improve sex drive.

Pomegranate: The colour of pomegranate pearls itself is sensuous and it is as simple to increase one’s testosterone levels as treating oneself to its fresh juice daily. Its antioxidants work equally in both men and women.

Avocado: If this fruit is expensive, it is worth its price. It is not only a rich source of Omega 3 fatty acids, but is also loaded with phytonutrients that help dilate the arteries, letting the blood run south in a flash!

Watermelon: Who would have thought something as humble as watermelon, the hydrating summer refresher, can help lift a sagging love life? An amino acid in the luscious fruit relaxes and expands blood vessels and increases the blood flow to stimulate desire.

Honey: Ancient Greeks chose honey to restore marriages and sustain wooing or courtship. Thanks to boron and its very high nitric oxide content, its consumption leads to production of estrogen in women. No wonder then that men fondly address their lovers as ‘honey’!

Vegetables: Cucumber loaded with Vitamin C and manganese increases libido. Eggplant is a good source of potassium, Vitamin B6 and manganese, essential for sexual health. Arugula or rocket leaves contain nitric oxide allowing a free stream of blood to the genitalia.

Read Also Hill View Café In Navi Mumbai Is A Lip-Smacking Treat For Foodies

Beetroot: Another vegetable with an inviting hue is the beetroot. Besides being a natural source of tryptophan and betaine, elements that generate cheerfulness, it also holds large amounts of boron, a trace mineral in charge of upping the level of sex hormones. It packs a punch of nitric oxide, which improves blood flow to the sexual organs!

Spices: Cardamom, nutmeg, cinnamon, vanilla are widely known for their arousing flavours and curative properties. The aphrodisiac power of these spices are believed to be substantial. These warm spices generate heat in the body, and augment desire and appetite, both physical and sexual!

Spiced Hot Chocolate

Subtle hints of cinnamon and other spices blend with the sweetness of chocolate to create a warm melange of flavours.

Ingredients:

Cocoa powder: 4tbsp

Powdered sugar: 2tbsp

Whole milk: ¾ cup

Water: ¼ cup

Cinnamon powder: ¼ tsp

Nutmeg powder: ¼ tsp

Ground clove: a pinch

Chilli powder: a pinch

Method:

Add water to milk and heat in medium heat till warm.

Mix in cocoa powder and sugar till dissolved.

Tip in the remaining ingredients.

Heat for three to four minutes. Keep stirring.

Enjoy the spiced hot chocolate drink.