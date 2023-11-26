Rasotsav Restaurant In Mumbai Is A Haven For Vegetarians And Thali Lovers

A visit to Rasotsav, at Shastri Market, Andheri, the pure vegetarian thali restaurant, is mandatory for us especially during Hindu festivals when the unlimited platter of food with varied flavours satiates the gustatory senses. Literally a feast fit for a king, only a huge appetite can do justice to all the lipsmacking items presented.

The façade is vivid and welcoming. Since the restaurant witnesses an overload of guests for lunch and dinner, especially during festive times, the outside area is equipped with seats for the waiting guests.

The vibrant interiors of the restaurant dons a décor redolent of royal Indian heritage with jharoka-framed mirrors, wooden ceiling exuding balminess to the place with furnishings in shades of blue, yellow and saffron to lend a feel of cheerfulness and gaiety. We were greeted with aarti and kumkum which made us feel at home and welcomed.

Helmed by Aji Nair, a veteran in the HoReCa space, Rasotsav, the vegetarian thali restaurant made its debut in Andheri and since then it has been every thali freak’s favourite haunt. The ingenuity, warmth and dedication to the menu echoes the proficiency of experts like Maharaj Ganga Singh. Guests are assured of a wholesome fare with Gujarati and Rajasthani specialties served not just fresh and hot but attentively too.

Our visit coincided with Deepotsav during Diwali, a week-long celebration with an impressive selection of traditional and delectable dishes that captured the spirit of this cheerful, festive holiday mood. Even their regular menu (on a rotational basis) is a meticulously curated one. As is wont in any thali place, a huge brass plate with several vatis were placed in front of us on our table and soon an army of servers waited upon us. The items aplenty are served in quick succession, all of which makes it challenging for the senses to perceive between farsans, subzis and desserts. The spread sure spoiled us for choice. A tall glass of chaas, salad, pickles and pappad are the mandatory items served every day. Our taste-buds geared up to embark on a gastronomic journey at Rasotsav.

Khandvi |

The farsans – crunchy corn and veg bullets, sweet-savoury dal baati churma, and crisp moongdal kachori whetted our appetite. We shifted our attention to the main course. The selection of breads – fulka, rotla, alu stuffed paratha and palak puri, all generously drizzled with desi ghee made for an engaging meal with special accompaniments.

Dryfruit Moongdal Halwa |

Rajasthani Kaju Masala seeped the richness of cashew nuts in a flavourful gravy. Aloo tendli subzi was mild and non-spicy while chana masala was a bit fiery. Cottage cheese in Paneer butter masala was fresh and soft with a flavoursome gravy. Kofta curry was robust and paired well with fulka.

The best thing about any Gujarati thali meal is the service of sweets at the start. In contrast to losing appetite by the end of the meal in a regular restaurant where dessert is served last, we dug into and relished the mithais in between each course. Fruit custard, Dryfruit moongdal halwa and crisp, syrupy jalebis with rabdi lifted our tastebuds to blissful heights.

Lastly we partook of a choice of rice preparations of khichdi, pulao and steamed rice with dal and kadhi. Dal Nirvana, a dish that brings the simplicity of food to the fore, evoked the aroma and taste of home-cooked food. On our way out, mukhwas was our target to digest this heavy meal.

Pleasant ambiance, prompt and courteous service coupled with satisfying combo of Gujarati, Rajasthani and North Indian fare, the pocket-friendly Rasotsav caters to every individual’s taste, making it an ideal outing for family and get-togethers!



Price per thali: Rs 650