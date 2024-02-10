Valentine’s Day 2024: 6 Unconventional Flowers To Gift Instead Of Roses

Pics: Freepik

Tulip

While Tulips are amazing in various colours, the red variety in particular are as impressive to denote your love as rose. They, in fact, stand for eternal love and devotion. If you want your better half to feel like a king or queen, opt for the purple one as they have a royal association.

Orchid

You can find this flower variety in all shapes and colours. Plus, they are quite expensive. What better way to speak about your love than with the stunning Orchids? These elegant flowers look fantastic and last long. Plus, these posh options are perfect to impress your partner.

Lily

A flower with the most enchanting scents, Lillies are another gorgeous option to present on this day. Since they are not exactly cheap, they will speak about your love better. And each colour speaks of different emotions. While the Lily of the Valley (white or pink) stands for sweetness, the orange one denotes passion.

Carnation

Gifting a bunch of carnations or even one on this special occasion would be a perfect option. Plus, they come in a variety of colours. While each colour stands for something nice, the best part is they will last longer and keep reminding your beloved about your love for them.

Daisy

If you want something simple yet meaningful, offer your beloved a bunch of daisies. They represent innocence, loyalty and happiness. And that’s what love is. Start your Valentine’s Day celebration by gifting a nice bouquet of daisies.

Sunflower

These might not be the first choice for many to show their love. But the bright yellow sunflowers can be an interesting choice considering they give out a certain warmth. To make the bouquet better, have the florist pair the sunflowers with other flowers or greens.