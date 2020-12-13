To stay healthy during and after the pandemic, all you need is Vitamin B

Dr Siddhanth says, “Vitamin B1 facilitates in fostering restored nerves and muscles in kids and is essential for the child’s body to break down carbohydrates into energy. Vitamin B2 boosts the production of red blood cells and aids in the process of digestion and generates energy. Vitamin B3 helps to convert fats and carbohydrates into energy and aids the functioning of nervous and digestive systems in kids. Vitamin B5 is required to metabolise fats and carbohydrates. Vitamin B6 promotes healthy brain development in infants and facilitates the release of brain chemicals like serotonin that helps to regulate moods, and norepinephrine, which aids in coping with anxiety. Vitamin B7 helps in the metabolism of cholesterol, certain amino acids, and fatty acids in babies. It also stimulates healthy skin, hair, and nails in them. Vitamin B9 plays an important part in the creation of red blood cells. While Vitamin B12 can help in the formation of red blood cells in kids.”

Signs of Vitamin B deficiency

Dr Siddhant mentions common signs of vitamin B deficiency one needs to look out for. He says, “Vitamin B deficiency can lead to symptoms like fatigue, feeling constipated, weakness, loss of weight and appetite, balancing problems, feeling numb in the hands and feet, faulty memory and mouth and tongue soreness to name a few.”

He also talks about the side effects of vitamin B deficiency on mental health. “Psychological conditions resulting due to a deficiency of vitamin B12 are depression, behavioural changes, dementia, paranoia, insomnia, feeling confused and disoriented, amnesia, lack of concentration and attention, irritability, bipolar, panic disorders and phobias to name a few,” he says.

How important are vitamin supplements?

If you have wondered about the importantance of vitamin supplements, Ruchi Sharma has answers to you questions. She explains, “Your body is more likely to need supplements when you are in a specific age or specific phase of your life such as pregnancy, having a chronic condition, consuming only vegan or vegetarian diet or are above 50 years of age.”

She further mentions a few things one needs to keep in mind while buying supplements, such as, “Always read the label carefully and follow the directions provided by the manufacturing company. Always consult a physician before getting your hands on any supplement.”