This Mumbaikar is making life easy for differently-abled by modifying vehicles for them

Last year, I couldn’t explain the charm of hanging out at the candy floss man’s station to a visually-impaired tiny tot. When speaking to Dr Ferdinand Rodricks, an automotive engineer, accessibility and inclusivity campaigner, proprietor of Ferro Equip and the only person in the city to modify vehicles for the differently-abled for nearly three decades, this thought recurred when he said, “We need to sensitise society about the differently-abled right from the time they are children and in school that the best way to do so is by including them in our every day activities. The more they mingle with the crowd, the more we’ll realise how they are just like us and it doesn’t need much to included in our activities.”

Start them young

“Children see their grandparents deal with health issues with extra care; once they’re introduced to the differently-abled they’ll realise how the same thing applies in these cases too.” He says if educational institutions welcome differently-abled students and professors, it’ll be a great start to the inclusivity campaign. “They’ll ensure the necessary ramps and modifications to cater to their own people’s needs and it’ll become easier for the change to permeate into the society,” he opines. According to the laws, every place must be equipped to allow easy access to the differently-abled. “But that’s hardly the reality,” he laments.

Different strokes for different folks

As for himself, Dr Rodricks’ passion became a mission when he modified a vehicle for a friend Sanjay Joshi, a double amputee, who in his own words motivates him unendingly and “planted the seeds.” “Sanjay met me in his wheelchair and said I want to drive. I’ll customise a car, I replied and got to it. Mind you, a Maruti Gypsy is quite high and it’s tough for a disabled person to drive it but I worked it out.”