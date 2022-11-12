This is not the first time that Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam has been used in a logo; read on to find out

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the logo, theme, and website of India’s G20 presidency.

The colour code inspiration for the G20 logo is India’s national flag colours. The planet Earth is juxtaposed with the lotus, the national flower of India. ‘Bharat’ is inscribed in the Devanagari script below the G20 logo.

The theme of India's G20 presidency, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, is taken from the Maha Upanishad. It speaks of Vasudha (Earth), iva (is), and Kutumbakam (family). Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is a part of one of the shlokas from the Upanishad —

अयं बन्धुरयंनेति गणना लघुचेतसाम्

उदारचरितानां तु वसुधैव कुटुम्बकम्ll

It means that only the narrow-minded can say, "This individual is mine, and this one is not." The entire universe is one family for individuals of noble conduct (those who realise the Supreme Truth).

The logo and theme deliver a strong narrative for India's G20 Presidency, which is to work for just and equitable growth for all people throughout the world. It retirates the underlying theme of the Indian or Hindu philosophy that promotes all inclusive culture.

However, this is not the first time that the term Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam has been used in a logo. It has been previously used by various projects and associations like the World Constitution and Parliament Association (WCPA), the Land Ports Authority of India, the Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam Education Summit 2022, and the World Economic Forum's Project VK, which was a Covid relief initiative as a part of their logo to define their all inclusive approach.

