Darshan M. Desai creates a training program to make parenting enjoyable

Parents play an important part in building and maintaining a child's surrounding. A child closely observes his/her parents and learns from what s/he observes. A parent has to play the roles of a friend, caretaker, educator, and many more throughout the child’s life. Parents should also be inspiring role models for their children so they can grow into good adults. To do it effectively and smoothly, a parent must comprehend the spirit of parenting. The journey of parenting is tough and full of challenges, and sometimes they need training on parenting their children.

To solve the queries of parents and kids, Darshan M. Desai, with 22 years of experience in parenting education, brings us the ‘Joyful Parenting with ISP (Infant Siddha Program) - The Art of Parenting’. Desai is a co-founder of ISP-The Art of Parenting, and Director of Little Wings Play for 15 years. It is a systematic and scientific training program that teaches parents how to develop their children in all the higher elements of human evolution. The purpose of this training program is to create a bond of trust, love, and fun between parents and kids. To make them aware of their power to nurture their kids and how to enjoy this parenting journey.

This ISP training covers a variety of topics, including the complete development of a baby, how to develop both sides of a child's brain, how to nurture and enhance a child's unique skills, how to teach a child ‘Love for loving’, how to raise a joyful, carefree, and responsible child, and more. This is an eight-week program, during which both parents meet the teacher four to five days a week for three hours. To know more about the training program, visit their Facebook page, ISPTheArtofParenting.