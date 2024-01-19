The Impact Of Pluto Entering Aquarius This Season Of Sun

Pluto |

The planet of Underworld according to the Roman mythology, Pluto, will be in Aquarius since yesterday and say ‘hello’ to the Sun when it enters the Water sign today. While Pluto plans to stay in Aquarius for a good 20 years, the Aquarius season for the Sun will last for 28 days as usual. These two planets will greet Mercury, Mars, and Venus in the Aquarius second week of February. This five-planet meet is surely going to affect the world in quite an impactful manner.

Pluto is often considered to be synonymous with rebirth and rejuvenation. Authenticity, growth, self-introspection are the key words during Pluto’s visit to Aquarius this season of Sun. Chances of economic and social structure changes in one’s country or surroundings are a huge possibility. Progress, in general, is the theme of the season. This may lead to some major decisions as well with respect to one’s relationship with peers and friends.

Pluto’s presence in Aquarius can be influential for the technology and inventions sectors. AI, scientific interventions might prove to be key factors impacting society at large — for good and bad. Global political upheaval was witnessed when Pluto visited Aquarius many years ago. It might lead to some major changes around the world even this time.

As we are privy to more information about our past, we might just delve deeper into it to get answers to some questions that have bothered us for long. This might prove to be a time for a major transformation for some. Revolt or reframe, either of it will help you heal the wounds of the past.

Sun |

Let us see how some of the signs are impacted by Pluto’s transit:

Aries

Alignment is the word. You will be in a mood to let go whatever does not align with your plans of growth – relationships, jobs, materialistic goals or things – included. You will, in an attempt to enhance your skill sets, expand your network or minimise it. However, chances are that your community connections will see intensification and you will achieve some pending goals.

Taurus

Major shift of dynamics is predicted during this Pluto transit for the Taureans. Power struggles, shifts in careers or promotions are on cards. You might or might not be directly involved in the power struggles in your industry, but you will be affected by them. The need to be your true self or to rediscover yourself will overpower all other needs.

Cancer

As a Water sign, you are prone to be more sentimental than most. You will review your intimate bonds during this period. This, at times, may make you over suspicious or cautious and you might want to end the most important relationship because you find it binding or restrictive. You will find it difficult to forgive those who do any wrong.

Virgo

Health is the keyword for you, mind it. You might be overwhelmed by sudden responsibilities that trigger stress. And stress could lead to a health breakdown. Don’t take this lightly. Rework your work schedules to achieve a work-life balance. Make a few lifestyle changes that help you transform you. Get a new routine. Get life back on track.