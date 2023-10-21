The Architect's Diary Is A Platform For Architects, Interior Designers, Décor Brands To Showcase Their Work

The Architect's Diary, under the umbrella of Archdiary Media Private Limited, was established in 2016 to embark on a mission to create a thriving digital community for architects and interior designers in India. At a time when the digital landscape was uncharted territory for the design industry, this visionary venture set out to make its mark.

The digital revolution was taking course rapidly, but architects and interior designers still hesitated to embrace it wholeheartedly. This hesitation did not deter the brand as it saw the potential to create a platform that would not only showcase exceptional design work but also become a hub for creativity and innovation. Today, The Architect's Diary, a digital trailblazer, proudly holds the title of the most visited Architecture website in India. This achievement is a testament to its unwavering commitment to showcasing the best of architecture and interior design projects.

The backstory

Established in 2016, at The Architect’s Diary (Archdiary Media Private limited), envisioned an Indian creative community of architects and interior designers in a digital space, which was then abundant and unexplored. Having started in an era where going digital was a rather hesitant decision for designers to invest in, The Architect’s Diary became the most trusted digital publication media to witness a speedy and organic growth. Hence, marking a digital footprint of their practices and a stepping stone to explore a plethora of opportunities.

Siddharth & Aastha |

Presence & position

The Architect’s Diary is the most visited architecture website in India. It is committed to featuring the best of architecture and interior design projects. The idea for the platform stemmed from a zest to make an impact on the nation and the community with inspiration and innovation.



What makes the brand different

The digital media company was founded by a team of architects themselves who believe and value the efforts behind every great design. A team strives to scout the best works and products from renowned as well as emerging companies and firms, ensuring exclusive curation and detailed analysis, which is then made accessible to the audience. Being architects themselves, the team strongly resonates with the community and the audience they are catering to.



Mission and vision

The company goes beyond project publications and promotions. Creating, driving, and sustaining this creative community continues to be their long-term vision. Being rooted in core values puts themselves a step ahead in the media and publication industry, celebrating their milestones with various community growth-centric programmes for and with their national and global community. With various initiatives and campaigns, it's their vision to create a universal yet distinctive source of information beneficial for one and all.



USP of the products & brand

At the end of the day, all we desire is to connect the right brands and the right people to the community. We consider ourselves as service providers for the design fraternity. As a digital media, we consider it our responsibility to strive for the betterment of the fraternity in every possible way.

The website keeps up with the latest trends and showcases the best of products to its global audience. The Architect’s Diary constantly innovates and adapt itself to the changing world and cater to its requirements by giving a platform and limelight to established as well as emerging companies. They are constantly on the lookout for fresh ideas, which have the ability to become the trailblazers in the industry.

With a strong community of over two million people and approximately five lakh monthly digital footprint from across the country is the result of the brand’s firm belief in building an exclusively inclusive community. Instilling the concept of exploring digital space for professional practices was an alien thought, even with the most celebrated national and international media publications. The enthusiastic team is always on the lookout for trending, innovative and stimulating designs that are waiting to be shared with an ever-curious community.



Social & environmental commitments

The brand’s core belief is rooted in the aspiration of gathering like-minded group of architects, interior designers, planners, product designers, conservationists, etc. to join hands and create a space open for an exchange of world-changing ideas, dynamic discussions and a platform for inspiration. They consider themselves as one of the important pillars of the nation, working tirelessly every day to uplift the community and bring in the highest changing tide in this vast sea of information and knowledge.



Beliefs & Aspirations

At The Architect’s Diary, the vision is to create strong and centralised network providing news and inspiration through various channels like websites, exclusive programs, community creation, video content, audio content, mobile applications, platform creation, and events. A strong network shifting and creating source for world class content and awareness encouraging and inspiring the new generation of architects, designers and innovators in the industry for betterment of society and becoming an integral part of the growth of the country's infrastructure.

In an era marked by environmental challenges and the urgent need for sustainable practices, the digital revolution has emerged as a powerful tool to drive positive change. The integration of digital technologies into various aspects of our lives has not only revolutionised the way we communicate, work, and interact, but it has also opened up unprecedented avenues for fostering sustainability. The proliferation of our e-commerce and online services will facilitate more efficient supply chains, minimising transportation-related carbon footprints.

Meet the founders

Architect Siddharth Bhayani is a distinguished professional in the field, celebrated for his architectural expertise and visionary mindset. His creativity knows no bounds, encompassing a multitude of talents. He is a staunch advocate for ethical media practices, dedicated to advancing and elevating the realm of Indian architecture and urban design. With an unwavering commitment to the betterment of the industry, Siddharth Bhayani is a pivotal force ushering Indian architecture and urban design into the digital age.

Fuelled by enthusiasm and a resolute spirit, he is resolutely committed to altering the course of the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) sector, steering it towards a more promising better future. He embraces a diversity of mediums to effectively engage the right audience, skillfully adapting to contemporary communication methods. His boundless passion extends to nurturing the next generation, connecting them with the wellspring of inspiration and guidance needed to shape the future of India.

Career/professional background

Following the completion of his architectural studies, Siddharth Bhayani embarked on a two-year journey with a commercial architectural firm. During this period, he harbored an ongoing quest for a more profound calling. Though met with initial challenges when pursuing freelance opportunities within his field, he remained undeterred. Recognizing the need for something more substantial, he took the bold step to establish a groundbreaking platform for architecture and design firms. This endeavor materialized as "The Architect's Diary," an innovative and interactive magazine that he spearheaded.

The vision behind creating the brand

Siddharth's original vision of providing a platform for the community has organically evolved into a mission of elevating perspectives and serving as a conduit between individuals and the larger design community. Gradually the idea was born to create the largest media company dedicated to architecture & Design Industry.

Awards and recognitions won if any

Siddharth's notable accomplishments include his nomination for the Hindustan Times' "30 Under 30" in 2022 recognition and being featured across ten diverse news magazines, sharing the story behind India's most visited Architecture website.

Any special or technical skills

Siddharth Bhayani is an innovative and forward-thinking architect who places the growth and development of his professional community at the core of his vision. He as a musician & artist allow him to think beyond the practical ability and general practice.