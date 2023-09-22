7 symbols on food packaging that you should look for before buying it

Understanding food labels is important in the chaotic world of today, where there are many options and less time. A short trip to the grocery store can be difficult, with rows and rows of colorful packaging tempting us. How are we supposed to know what these alluring packages have in store for us?

These colorful labels serve as more than just decorative elements; they also contain vital details about the contents of the box. People can make better eating decisions with the help of the information on food labels. A package’s front, back, and sides are all covered in information that explains what’s inside and helps us choose processed foods that are healthier.

Here’s decoding the signs on the packaging:

Veg

This logo may be familiar to you. As seen above, the logo consists of a green circle inside a green square. This logo denotes that the product is completely vegetarian. That means it does not contain any non-vegetarian ingredients or materials.

Non-Veg

The logo for non-veg has been changed. FSSAI has changed the non-vegetarian food mark from a brown circle to a brown triangle. To help color-blind individuals distinguish it from the brown that denotes non-vegetarian food. Many people who are color-blind mistakenly buy things with brown logos when they intend to buy products with green logos. This triangle will make it simple to determine whether a product is vegetarian or not. Any shape, ranging from a circle to a triangle, will be immediately classified. The triangle logo means the item within the packet is not okay for vegetarians.

Gluten-Free

The Certified Gluten Free logo is created by the Gluten-Free Certification Organization (GFCO). It verifies that the food within the package contains no traces of gluten and the product was not exposed to cross-contamination. Consumers look for this logo for assurance. They know that products claiming to be gluten-free may still contain traces of gluten if they have not passed GFCO’s rigorous testing.

Jaivik Bharat

The Jaivik Bharat logo is a unified mark for organic food items and has a government certification. It differentiates organic items from non-organic ones, with the motto ‘Jaivik Bharat’ at the bottom indicating organic food from India. This logo means that the product is an organic food item. It prohibits the manufacture, packing, selling, marketing, distribution in any other way, or import of any organic food unless the package bears a complete and accurate label indicating the product’s organic status.

AGMARK

AGMARK is a certification mark for agricultural products that ensures they meet a grade standard set by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare under the Agricultural Produce (Grading Marking) Act of 1937. Food packaging with the AGMARK on it indicates that the product within is an agricultural product. The product went through certification and lab testing. It is not tampered with. And it is not adulterated. It’s a high-quality product, in other words. So be sure to look for this logo whenever you purchase an agricultural product.

Vegan

In 2022, the FSSAI formally launched the national vegan logo. The term "vegan food" refers to food that has not used any ingredients, additions, flavorings, carriers, enzymes, or processing aids that come from animals throughout its production or processing. The green logo features a ‘V’ in the center of a square box, a little plant on top, and the words vegan at the bottom. The green leaf indicates that the component or product is made from plants. The word "V" indicates that the product is vegan. If you want to consume vegan food, then you should look for this logo.

Food Irradiation Logo

The radura is an international mark that indicates an irradiated food product. The radura is often green and shaped like a plant. The circle’s upper half is dashed. Natural fruits and other eatable goods that have to be stored for an extended period must be subjected to atomic radiation processes and various other procedures to keep them safe. As a result, this logo denotes that the goods included within the packet are preserved, eatable items that are safe for human consumption.

Read Also 8 Foods To Avoid If You Have Anxiety

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)