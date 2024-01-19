Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest For The Period January 20 To February 2 For All Zodiac Signs

Pic: Freepik

ARIES

The Empress: Abundance, beauty, fertility

Your cup is full. A period of abundance, beauty, luxury, sumptuous feasts, jewellery, and other finer things. Fertility and conception – if you are trying to have a child. Pleasure and affairs, perhaps a mistress. More so your garden is full of abundance of all kinds. Your fountain is flowing with creation and creativity. A fortunate time.

Taurus

The Magician: I have the power and I can do it; manifest and actualise

The Universe is blessing you with all the resources you need to create the life you want. Your energies are potent right now. There is a responsibility to wish, think, and create what you want. Go ahead with full throttle. Rev up your confidence with a heart full of gratitude.

Gemini

Two of Cups: Love, unity, compatibility, partnership

This period shows us the potency of working together. In unity lies success. Be it in love relationships or business, it takes two to tango and if they tango well they can set the stage on fire. A beautiful time when everything feels aligned. A great time for partnerships.

Cancer

Eight of Pentacles: Hard work, diligence, apprenticeship, and skills

The period calls for hard work. Roll up your sleeves and dive straight in with diligence and focus. There are no shortcuts for physical work. A time to hone your skills and study, only then success will be yours. Be an apprentice and go through the gruelling journey to become the master at your job, business, etc. Commitment and concentration will help you succeed.

Leo

Lovers: Complimentary energies, love relationships, choices

There is a beautiful cohesive energy in the air. Everything, especially relationships, seems to be in balance and harmony. Unions and trust – this could also mean that life is throwing choices at you and you need to figure out how committed you are and what you truly want before you make your choice. You will gravitate towards what or the one who provides you with a natural sense of balance and harmony.

Virgo

4 of Pentacles: Hold on, preserve, do not block, be open

This signifies being prudent and holding on. It also urges us to not block or be a miser. Find the right balance in your dealings with wealth and other areas. A lack of openness will obstruct progress. Don’t be stingy with money, love, praise or help. Do not live in the past and hold on to past problems or regrets. Be open and embrace life.

Libra

The Moon: Intuition, feminine energy, deep feelings, illusions, and deception

Are you feeling moody, depressed or emotional? You could be going through a Moon phase. The advice is to connect with your innermost self, trust your intuitive energies, and let go of your fears. If you are feeling a sense of dread or caution towards someone or something then you are probably right. Take time out and recharge your batteries. A salt water cleanse, chanting, meditation, prayer or simply listening to music, will do the trick. Time to go internal.

Scorpio

Page of Pentacles: New opportunities, bearer of good news related to money, career, education

New beginnings, especially in matters of finance, career, education and business, are indicated. Grab new opportunities that come your way. Lay strong foundations with hard work and astuteness. With your youthfulness and zest, seize and create your new life.

Sagittarius

King of Cups: Mature, respected, trustworthy, empathetic

Use your emotions to guide you. Be the person who embodies all of the above. Delve deep in your intuition to find life’s answers. There is an energy that allows you to be sensitive, and passionate, yet fiery and dependable. Health and vitality shine. Be trustworthy but define clear boundaries.

Capricorn

Strength: Patience and persistence

If you are recovering from an illness or a long-standing problem, know that with persistence and patience, you will overcome this situation. Victory is yours but you need to tread with determination. It will take time but the result will be in your favour. Act with maturity and patience, and you will most definitely be rewarded.

Aquarius

Two of Wands: Low self-esteem, doubt, indecisive, need for change

The winds of change are sweeping in and are you still standing in indecisiveness? Garner your self-esteem and self-worth and be courageous to take your decision. New journeys and new ways await you. Take a stance.

Pisces

9 of Wands: You have come a long way

Are you going through an ongoing battle? Know that now you have nearly reached the end. You may be feeling weary and drained but you will triumph. With perseverance and determination, you have managed to emerge victorious. Just a little time more; hang in there.

(Gita Hariani is a numerologist, tarot card reader, Bach flowers practitioner and banker. Follow her on Instagram: @evolvewithgitahariani)