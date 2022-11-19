Soaking in the old world charm of Mumbai's Dhobi Talao

One of the oldest and most important locations from the earlier Bombay, which was long under British rule, is Dhobi Talao. The area is home to several heritage structures. However, as the city grew and developed, it became overcrowded, and today there are a large number of buildings constructed on that site. Cavel, derived from the Koli term “kolwar” is the name of the northeastern region of Dhobi Talao. The Portuguese converted the

Kolis of this village to Christianity in the 16th century. Later, Christians from Goa, Daman, Bassein, and Salsette immigrated to Cavel, making it a Christian enclave. The majority of the residents here are Goans, Christians, and Parsis.

The entire neighbourhood has evolved into one of the hot spots. Just past the pond site is a Metro Theatre. In the area where the lake formerly was, there is a public library. Close by is the VT station. It also has famous educational institutions like JJ School of Art, St Xavier’s College, among others.

Jer Mahal is another structure that has stood in the midst of the turbulent Dhobi Talao for more than a century now. When you gaze all the way up to its trellises, which display dark and dusty windows and elaborate carvings crowning the building, you can see how its European architecture harkens back to a time when the British ruled over India. Even with its deteriorating state now, Jer Mahal is crammed with stores.

Due to the dense concentration of so many establishments, including Bombay Sports, L.M. Furtado’s music store, and Kyani’s Irani cafe, the entire area is constantly busy. The Great Punjab Hotel, the Kashmir Hotel, and a few Goan clubs are perched on the upper floors.

For young men from the countryside who travelled to Mumbai in quest of employment, Goa locals built these affordable boarding homes over a century ago. Every club has a statue or a painting of the village patron saint.

We rarely consider the extensive history of this region as we walk along and pass by these routes every day. Sometimes it's fascinating to observe how a location that was once a tiny lake with water in it and buildings all around, has evolved into one of the busiest areas in Bombay. Even though Bombay has evolved over the years, there are still locations that serve as reminders of the rich history this city has to offer, therefore, we must take care not to lose sight of them.