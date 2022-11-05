Forgotten places of Mumbai: A walk through Girgaon’s lost glory, SK Patil Udyan

SK Patil Udyan is a public garden in Mumbai’s Charni Road, Girgaon neighbourhood. It is the only proper garden in the area. However, people forgot about the garden after it was closed for more than eight months for maintenance. However, after the renovation, the garden witnessed many significant enhancements, including a walking trail that encircled the garden and is popular with inhabitants from surrounding residential areas. The park has lounging areas and well-kept flowers all around. For the elderly, special seating has been placed along the walkway. The restrooms inside the park were also redone, and there is one for the disabled too.

The walkway is certainly significant, as it attracts people in the mornings and evenings to walk, exercise, or simply get some fresh air. The garden has a lot of green cover, with large lovely trees all over it, providing great shade to escape to on a hot sunny day. The atmosphere is serene. When there are fewer visitors, you will also hear birds tweeting and squirrels roaming around in the trees.

The garden offers a range of amenities for everyone, including two playgrounds, an amphitheatre, and an open gym. Senior citizens’ benches were recently added to the pathway. This garden has three gates and a roadside entrance. There is a skating rink for kids. A fresh artwork with a 3D look has been installed on a large wall nearby. The park also has a drinking water fountain.

In addition, this famous green park is home to the 40-year-old restaurant Sakhi Kutumb. This restaurant offers vegetarian Maharashtrian snacks and lunch alternatives. It only accepts take-out orders because it is a local women’s initiative that has been operating at the garden for some time. You won’t find a table or a chair there. But if you don’t mind doing so, you’ll find it to be a unique experience to have your meal or snack outside on the cement bench overlooking the garden. Everything is self-serve. The prices are pretty fair. Besides, they provide a tiffin service for office workers.

SK Patil Udyan provides everything you could ask for. It’s a perfect place to take kids, have a casual picnic with family or friends, or even just get away from the daily grind and immerse yourself in nature.