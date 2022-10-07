Here's why Mumbai's Gilbert Hill is known as India's Devil's tower

Gilbert Hill is a 200-foot megalith column with ancient roots dating back to 66 million years. It is located in Sagar City of Andheri West region in Mumbai. The hill was formed during the Mesozoic Era and was named after geologist Grove Karl Gilbert. Archaeologists think Gilbert Hill emerged when volcanic eruptions were believed to have wiped out life on Earth.

Atop the edifice is two Hindu shrines dedicated to Gaodevi and Durga Mata, set up in a little garden. The location can be reached by climbing the steep steps etched into the rock. One of the three oldest buildings in the world is still fighting against the ravages of time. The site is frequently contrasted with Devil Tower National Monument in Wyoming and Devils Postpile National Monument in Eastern California. It is, hence, sometimes called India's Devil’s tower. These three structures are important relics of a huge volcanic bubble that froze and morphed into a massive rock structure.

One of the oldest basalt rock formations in the entire globe is Gilbert Hill. Due to its volcanic origin, it is one of India's most stunning geological wonders and has been designated a monument of national significance. In 1952, the location received the status of a national park. Efforts of environmentalists and geologists led to the hill becoming a Grade II historic structure. Despite the hill eroding and the region, over time, becoming surrounded by high rises and slum inhabitants, little has been done to maintain the structure.

The spectacular view of the dense flora all around, as well as the amazing view from the hill overlooking the city, will steal your breath away. For anyone interested in geology or the wilderness, it's an excellent location to see a real-world example of the prolonged process of rock formation. The location is also ideal for photography since it provides a massive background at the bottom and a magnificent vista at the top. Gilbert Hill can be visited any time of the day, free of cost.

