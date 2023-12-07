See Pics: Janhvi Kapoor Gives A Glimpse Of Her Home

Janhvi Kapoor, who has wowed the audience with her performances in movies like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories, Roohi, Dhadak, Good Luck Jerry, and more, has also emerged as a style icon. Her innate eye for aesthetics is not just visible in her sartorial choices but also her home. And, with the seventh season of ‘Asian Paints Where the Heart Is’ the actress welcomes viewers into her home.

Joined by her father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, she shares insights into the elegant design of her home while reminiscing about late mother, actress Sridevi. While giving an intimate glimpse into the process behind creating her beautiful home, Janhvi says, “In this entire process of shifting into a house I have realized that a home isn’t just the four walls that you buy. It’s the choices. It’s the love that you bring in, it’s the feeling, it’s the memories that you create in your house.”

The house flaunts neo-classical vibe, with art pieces adorning walls adding to her home’s distinct character. One of the standout features of the living room is its expansive design. "It's so open. You can see the trees outside. The big windows, it stretches through this entire wall. We’ve basically tried to bring out more warmth through the artwork, through the paintings,” she shares. The room features a painting made by Sridevi, the first large painting she ever created.

Different corners of the home serve as a canvas of the interplay of shades of gold and white with wooden accents. “In fashion, I know it's a cardinal rule to not mix silver and gold together, but we've done that a lot at home. I actually quite like it. It works well with the theme of our house. Silver has been a recurring theme and colour in our entire house. There really aren't any rules when it comes to making a house. A house, like fashion, should be an expression of yourself," Janhvi explains.

The home also features a room designed as a replica of their previous residence with Sridevi. “An exact 1:1 replica of what that house used to be like,” she adds. “These cushions, these sofas, carry the warmth of our old house into this space. It's many different worlds being meshed into one.”

The corridor on the second floor is covered with photo frames that capture the history of the Kapoor family. A décor tip by Janhvi to utilise such spaces is to dig up old pictures, put them in pretty frames, and display them on the walls.

For Boney, constructing this home was guided by a passion for a good family life, with Sridevi’s influence evident in every corner.

Viewers can watch the new season on Asian Paints’ digital platforms as well as on leading OTT platform, Jio Cinema.

Apart from Janhvi, the season will see prominent personalities like Karan Johar, Sania Mirza, Sunil Grover, Falguni & Shane Peacock, and Harbhajan Singh offering viewers a glimpse of their heavenly abodes.