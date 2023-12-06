Janhvi Kapoor Dazzles In Sequined Bodycon Outfit At The Archies Premiere

By: Sachin T | December 06, 2023

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor was seen putting her best foot forward at the premiere of The Archies on Tuesday night

The actress dazzled in a sequined blingy bodycon dress and oozed glamour

Janhvi broke the internet with her hot photoshoot post The Archies premiere

She looked ravishing in her strappy bling dress, with her hair down in loose, bouncy waves

She also gorged on to some delicious salad before walking down the red carpet

"Dinner on the go," Janhvi captioned her photo dump

Janhvi was seen supporting her sister Khushi Kapoor at The Archies screening in Mumbai

Khushi is set to mark her acting debut with The Archies, and Janhvi was all smiles and proud of her little sister

On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi, which will hit the silver screens in 2024

