Rose Quartz: Gemstone Of Self-Love And Empathy

Rose quartz is a type of quartz crystal often associated with love, compassion, and emotional healing. It is a popular gemstone used in jewellery, and it is also used in various forms of alternative and holistic therapies.

MOH Scale

The Mohs scale is a measure of a mineral's hardness, with 1 being the softest (talc) and 10 being the hardest (diamond). Rose quartz has a Mohs hardness scale rating of 7. This means it is a relatively hard mineral compared to others commonly used in jewellery and ornaments. A hardness of 7 indicates that rose quartz is capable of scratching glass and softer minerals, but it can still be scratched by harder materials like corundum (which includes sapphires and rubies) and diamond.

Healing benefits

Rose quartz is believed to have a variety of benefits, especially in the realms of emotional well-being and relationships. Here are some commonly cited benefits:

Promotes unconditional love: Rose quartz is believed to help foster a deep sense of love and acceptance, both for oneself and for others.

Enhances emotional healing: This crystal is thought to aid in healing emotional wounds and promoting emotional balance. It's often used to help release negative emotions, such as anger, resentment, and grief.

Calms and soothes: Rose quartz is believed to have a calming effect on the mind and emotions. It reduces stress and anxiety, and promotes inner peace.

Strengthens relationships: It's said to be particularly beneficial for romantic relationships, as it encourages open communication, trust, and understanding. Placing rose quartz in the bedroom is believed to promote a harmonious and loving environment.

Encourages self-love and self-care: Rose quartz is often used to promote a healthy sense of self-worth and self-love.

Enhances creativity: Some people believe that rose quartz can stimulate creativity and imagination, making it a popular choice for artists and creatives.

Promotes restful sleep: Placing rose quartz near your bedside is thought to create a peaceful and calming energy to enhance the quality of your sleep.

Supports heart health: While not a substitute for medical treatment, some alternative healing practitioners believe that rose quartz may have a positive influence on heart health.

Balances energy: Rose quartz is thought to balance and harmonise the energy within a space or an individual, helping to create a sense of equilibrium.

Cleansing a rose quartz

Cleansing rose quartz is a common practice in crystal healing and metaphysical traditions. It helps clear the stone of any negative or stagnant energies it may have absorbed over time. Here are a few of them:

Water Cleansing: Rinse the rose quartz under running water for a few minutes. Make sure to use lukewarm water and avoid hot water. After rinsing, pat it dry with a clean cloth.

Salt water soak: Fill a bowl with water and add a small amount of sea salt or Himalayan salt. Place the rose quartz in the bowl and let it soak for a few hours or overnight. Afterward, rinse it under running water and pat it dry.

Sunlight: Place the rose quartz in direct sunlight for a few hours. The energy of the sun is believed to help rejuvenate and cleanse the crystal. Be mindful of any potential colour fading if exposed to strong sunlight for extended periods.

Moonlight: Leave the rose quartz out overnight under the light of a full moon. Moonlight is considered a gentle and effective way to cleanse and recharge crystals.

Using other crystals: Certain crystals like selenite and clear quartz are believed to have cleansing properties. You can place the rose quartz on or near these crystals for some time to help clear its energy.

