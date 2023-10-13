It's Like 9/11: The Planetary Positions And Their Impact On Human Life

Firaq Gorakhpuri once said: Sitaron se ulajhta ja raha hoon, Shab-e-furqat bahut ghabra raha hoon... which means — I am entangled in a fight with the stars/planets, Afraid of the night of separation.

The talk about planetary positions and the scare that’s going viral reminds of this couplet by Firaq, whose stars are suddenly very bright after the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The well acquainted must already know that the ongoing Israel-Palestine war is supposed to be a prelude to some more violence in the world thanks to the planetary positions in the Universe. It is predicted that on October 28 and 29, the positions of the planets will be similar to what it was on September 9, 2001. The planets have already started their move. Some forward and some in reverse gear. Some have settled in the positions waiting for their companions.

PIC: G. Kamath/astroseva.com

A few of the most important planets are either settled in Libra currently or are on their way to join their mates, and will remain so for some while in Lagna or Ascendant position. These planets are – Ketu, Mercury, Sun, and Mars. Mars and Ketu together symbolize aggression while Libra is a sign of harmony and relationship. These two planets together in Libra will impact relationships at large and their aggression will result in terrorism and violence. Sparks of which are already being seen as the Hammas and Israel conflict. To top these four planets’ positions, Jupiter, along with Moon, Rahu and Uranus is placed in Aries – exact opposite corner of Libra. Jupiter magnifies the Rahu-Ketu impact being in a fire sign. Terrorism will be the key word for the coming three weeks.

Mercury is a planet of communication. It is exactly in the same position as it was on September 9, 2001 — in Lagna/Ascendant. Mercury is also planet of travel, especially air travel. Therefore, a few astrologers have predicted air strikes, wars, and terrorist activities in the world.

Astro adviser Gautam Kamath of Astro Seva has gone on record to say that today is not the best day for India-Pakistan match. “Libra is in the sixth house, sports, and competition, of India where Ketu and Mars are residing now in Pishachch Yog. Jupiter-Rahu are in conjunction in Aries. There is a solar eclipse, and it is also Mahalaya Amvasya today. This indicates disruptions. The ICC should have given it a second thought,” says Kamath in his YouTube video. He warns while underlining that he doesn’t want to scare anyone, but just wants to give a fore warning about upcoming events in October.

Having said that let’s see which signs will be affected most by the solar eclipse on a New Moon Day. Aries, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn should be alert and vigilant. Do not be over adventurous.