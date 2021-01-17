Photographer Atul opens up shooting for one of India's famous calendars amid the COVID-19 pandemic

How would you sum up your long association with the Kingfisher calendar? And what visible changes has it gone over the years?

My journey with Kingfisher calendar is probably unprecedented in the Indian advertising history. To my knowledge, there is no instance of a professional relationship between a photographer and a brand for 19 years. I am looking forward to the next edition to mark a clear two decades of shooting one of India’s most iconic photographic properties. I am genuinely grateful to everybody at the UB Group for their trust and support.

As for the changes, there is a lot of maturity in the work. I feel the images appeal to a broader spectrum of the audience. We have also consciously photographed models of varying heights. Some of our talents have been no more than 5.5 ft. Most of the swimsuit and lingerie editions shot abroad have almost a mandate that all talent used is 5.9 ft and above. I sincerely believe that it is completely possible to have a greater variety in the kind of models we have chosen. It is to our credit that a lot of them find their way into the Indian film industry.

Shooting for a calendar amid the pandemic, how did you manage to achieve that feat?

We actually contemplated for a while as to what will be logistically the best option to shoot this year. Luckily for us, Kerala opened its doors to visitors and it is one of my favourite places. Mercifully, I had the opportunity to shoot here professionally and it was a wonderful experience. We set up a lot of health protocols, and tried to be in as much of a bubble as possible. Since in any case, the cities we were shooting in were otherwise closed, we were pretty much restricted to the confines of the hotel properties.