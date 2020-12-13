Of handsome oppas and heart-warming tales: How Korean dramas exploded on the international scene

It was 2012, when India first got a true taste of K-pop in the form of Psy’s Gangnam Style. The song, with it’s catchy hook line and step, became a talk of the town with several youngsters dancing away, trying to match Psy’s steps. While Psy might have faded into oblivion, but it did give a peek into Korea’s pop culture. Psy though isn’t the only K-pop star, and K-pop isn’t new either, but he did in a way become the catalyst for opening up doors to Korea. And, now, we have popular K-pop bands like BTS and Blackpink ruling the international pop scene in 2020.

But, what truly got people interested in Korea (or South Korea, more like), is drama (K-drama, as it is referred to by fans world over). At times cheesy and over-the-top, yet heart-warming, Korean dramas became the ‘it’ word during the lockdown. While, again, K-dramas aren’t new either, they exploded on the international scene in the past year or so thanks to OTT platforms like Netlfix and Viki Rakuten (both available in India).