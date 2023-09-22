Numerology Prediction: From September 23 To October 7 Based On Your Birth Number

Your birth number is your birthdate. For example, if your birthdate is 5 then your birth number is 5, if you birthdate is 11, reduce it to single digit: 1 + 1 = 2 (2 here is the birth number)

1 Defines people born on 1, 10, 19, 28 of any month. Balance, dedication, enthusiasm are your key words for this period. To achieve your ambitions and goals, it is essential to strike a balance and avoid excessive stress. Your financial prospects are looking promising. Some may buy their dream car or home.

Lucky numbers: 1, 9

Lucky colours: Orange, gold

2 Defines people born on 2, 11, 20, 29 of any month. The end of September brings a little financial stress. However, once as you enter October all avenues will open up. Be patient. Fortunately, the previous month’s struggles will come to an end and new opportunities will open up. Good time to spend with the family. Being amid nature will help. Travel is indicated.

Lucky numbers: 1, 2

Lucky colours: White, silver

3 Defines people born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month. The last week of September and the entire month of October, which are ruled by Venus (6) are favourable for you. This period presents opportunities for making important decisions, whether related to your career or relationships. Financially, a more stable phase. So, spend it with your family and friends.

Lucky numbers: 3, 6, 9

Lucky colours: Yellow, gold, pink

4 Defines people born on 4, 13, 22, 31 of any month. This is a period of opposites. The last week of September indicates a difficult time. October spells adventure and opportunities. Be resilient, time will change. Things that have Stuck things automatically move forward. Invest in ideas, land & technology.

Lucky numbers: 1, 5

Lucky colours: Grey, light blue

5 Defines people born on 5, 14, 23 of any month. The three keywords for this period are multitask, network, and travel. Meet new people and newer business opportunities will come your way. Time to start a new project. Short trips for leisure or work are indicated. Also, performing a thanks giving prayer or service for the good received would be better.

Lucky numbers: 5, 1

Lucky colours: Green, white

6 Defines people born on 6, 15, 24 of any month. A great time for you as you step in the Libra period ruled by Venus. A good change is expected -- either in professional life or personal. Good time for romance, marriage or a commitment in relationship. Enjoy the moment.

Lucky numbers: 6, 9

Lucky colours: Silver, red, white

7 Defines people born on 7, 16, 25 of any month. Be creative, manifest, and listen to your intuition. This period is a time of many unexpected changes. You may feel disturbed but all the changes are for the good, so accept them gracefully. Travel will enhance your prospects in career. Listen to your gut instincts.

Lucky numbers: 1, 7

Lucky colours: Light blue, light green, aqua, off-white

8 Defines people born on 8, 17, 26 of any month. This period is likely to yield better results than the previous months. The efforts and hard work you invested in September may start bearing fruit, presenting you with additional opportunities to enhance your circumstances in October.

Your romantic life may become stable during this period. If you are seeking a new job or a new place to live, it's a good time to exert all your efforts and you might achieve your goals.

Lucky numbers: 5, 6

Lucky colours: Dark blue, violet

9 Defines people born on 9, 18, 27 of any month. This is a great time as the month of September favours the number and so does the number 6 of Venus ruled by Libra. Take note of your risks and plan ahead. Expenditures are expected but for good times like a marriage, new house or office. Enjoy this time.

Lucky numbers: 9, 6

Lucky colours: Red, pink

