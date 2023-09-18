Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from Sep 18th, 2023 to Sep 24th, 2023 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

Dear Aries, this week you are looking at a new beginner energy. Stick to the basics and take things one step at a time even if things feel slow. Follow rules and regulations. Try to leave behind your past energies. Be patient and kind with yourself. This is a very spiritual period where you can ask for protection from your spirit guides/Universe. Conclusions are within your reach, till then, try to keep your self-esteem and morale high. You can now start to focus on your work and career.

In your personal and emotional life, you will feel a sense of freedom which will be satisfying. Take your time to get to know a new suitor even if you feel a strong sense of attraction towards them.

Page of Pentacles |

Taurus:

Dear Taurus, this week brings stability, financial abundance and a strong sense of security. You are going to be in your element. However, you are asked to slow down, take a breather or a short break anytime during this period. It is ok to rethink or change certain strategies if you have any doubts. Be fearless and bold in your approach. Teamwork can work well for you in your personal life and professional life. Some of you could be invited to a celebration, party or gathering which will bring you much happiness. Extend your loving self to people around you. Singles could meet someone they connect with on an emotional level. This is a highly spiritual period.

King of Pentacles |

Gemini:

Dear Gemini, your emotions may have been running high recently. This week brings several unexpected shifts. These shifts can in-fact be beneficial to you. There shall be opportunities to create much financial security in your life. It is a good time to invest and cultivate wealth for the long term. There is a sense of contentment due to material abundance coming your way. You will be recognised and appreciated for your efforts in your professional life. Some of you will feel energised to dig deep into your work. You may hear positive news in your personal life, however, it may be too soon to take action on this front. Try to bring a gentle touch to your interactions.

Page of Cups |

Cancer:

Dear Cancerians, this week you can expect a lot of positive changes. You are ending a tough cycle, especially pertaining to your finances. You can expect great material abundance to enter into your life. Your wealth shall increase and stabilise. Some of you will assume a position of authority and power at your workplace. You need to stand your ground and defend your ideas. Pay attention to details. Some of you may decide to create some changes in your home and living space. It is time to surrender and allow transformation to occur in your personal life. There could be a renewal in your relationships. The chemistry between you and your romantic partner shall grow and thrive.

Judgement |

Leo:

Dear Leo, this week brings a transformation to your finances. If you have been saving for a special purchase, now is the time to buy it. You will have the opportunity to invest in a lucrative option which will yield good results in the long term. You will get a chance to watch your wealth grow steadily. Let go of any doubts and blocks in your mind when it comes to your material abundance. Some of you will become more financially self-sufficient. It is time to be more open and receptive in your personal life. Try to catch up with your loved ones over a coffee or meal. Channelize your loving, caring, mature, and understanding side. Singles can consider meeting potential new partners.

Queen of Cups |

Virgo:

Dear Virgos, some of you have gone through an emotional rebirth and are healing difficult aspects of your life. You are going to shed your old identity and find a more balanced sense of individuality. Let go of everything that reminds you of your old self and embrace a fresh new energy which is bolder and more confident than ever before. Do not let your pride get in the way of your progress. It is time to channelize your emotional, creative, intuitive, and loving side. Some of you need to go out and engage in fun and enjoyable activities. Beware of over-indulging in food, shopping, drinking or spending. Overall, you will become more self-sufficient and self-reliant during this period.

Queen of Wands |

Libra:

Dear Libra, some of you may crave freedom and independence. Have faith in your dreams. Do not abandon your goals without digging deep or trying hard enough. You may be dealing with a competitive and challenging work environment. A little planning will help you come to a sudden realisation which will set your mind free to do what is required. Take charge of situations and be authoritative wherever necessary. Try to focus on the present moment and count your blessings. Travel looks favourable. Your professional life shall require more attention than usual during this period. Things look stable on the home and personal front. Your connection with your loved ones will make you feel happy and content.

Eight of Cups |

Scorpio:

Dear Scorpio, your ambitions are going to take centre stage during this period. You can expect to get much clarity and a fresh start. It is time to believe in yourself and take the lead. Plan things well in advance to see better success. There shall be steady growth in your career and finances. Teamwork and collaborations are favourable. Harness your spiritual energy and use the guidance from your higher-self/Universe to get ahead. Some of you may sign a new work contract or decide on marrying a long term partner. You could lighten the mood this week by engaging in fun and enjoyable activities with your loved ones.

The Sun |

Sagittarius:

Dear Sagittarius, you will be in a mood to take risks and a leap of faith which is typical of your zodiac sign. You are asked to think things through and take time to understand everything completely before taking the plunge. Your intuition is going to be strong and you can definitely rely on your higher-self to guide you on your way forward. Your finances are looking decent and shall continue to grow at a steady pace. Pay more attention to physical health. Your home life shall stabilise. You are going to be particularly loving, caring, and in a mood for some romance during this period. You will be more receptive and generous in your offerings to your loved ones. Much happiness shall emanate from your personal life.

Knight of Cups |

Capricorn:

Dear Capricorn, you are going to be awakened from a difficult situation and brought towards light. Your energy and strength shall be renewed. It is time to look at the bigger picture. Take time out and wait for important information to come to you before taking action. Your finances are going to receive a positive boost. You can be of service to people around you during this period and it will make you feel like you have accomplished something of importance. Your personal relationships are going to improve and you may spend time with your loved ones completing mundane chores. Your chemistry with your partner shall be intense and satisfying. You may receive an invitation to a celebration, party or a gathering.

The Sun |

Aquarius:

Dear Aquarians, this week brings a reality check and a need to watch your behavioural patterns. Collaborate, investigate, and dive deep into the assignments at your workplace. Step out of your comfort zone and help others do the same. It is time to find unique and ingenious solutions to problems, Aquarius style. It is ok if your experiments fail. You will see much success and recognition coming your way during this period. Love is in the air, however, some of you may hesitate to go ahead completely. You may be in a romantic mood but your previous experiences will make you feel a little shy. Try to be confident and remember that everyone deserves the blessing of love and affection.

The Hanged Man |

Pisces: Pic caption: Three of Pentacles

Dear Pisces, this week’s energy shall help you push through any insecurity plaguing your mind. You may assume a confident position of authority during this period. Your past experience is going to help you get ahead at your workplace. Collaborate and help others with your expertise. Conclusions are now within your reach and divine timing is working in your favour. This period will help you grow and thrive as an individual. In your personal relationships, you are going to be more sensitive than usual. Take things slowly. Keep your ego, temper, and speech in check. Some of you may need a little time by yourself to nurture and take care of your own needs.

3 of Pentacles |

Deck- White Sage Tarot