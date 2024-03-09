Nisha's Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal Writes About Revisitng Akbar Khan's Taj Mahal, Mafia Themed Birthday Party And More

Wah Taj!

Viewing the remastered edited version of film Taj Mahal with some of the cast and crew was a treat for a movie buff and history fiend like me. Creatively edited by maestro filmaker author Sanjay Khan whose knowledge of history cinema and storytelling on celluloid is riveting and incisive — the movie is a magnificent piece of history.

Akbar Khan made this film in 2005 and both brilliant brothers Sanjay Khan and Akbar Khan will be presenting this everlastingly contextual film to global audience soon. Let the world wake up to the contribution to India by the Muslim community, who are an integral part of our Indian cultural and political matrix, and freedom. It is my wish that Sanjay re-release Tipu Sultan on OTT, while they are igniting an interest in history-inspired cinema.

Fundamentalist views of any community tarnish the multi-cultural fabric of our nation. What makes it the greatest democracy in the world is the myriad cultures and beliefs and a live and let live attitude is the need of the hour.

This admirably, well-crafted, and well-researched movie reveals so many facts I hadn’t known about how this wonder of the world-poetry in marble — the Taj Mahal. The voiceover by Sanjay Khan powerfully leads us to a greater understanding through the film. But, for a special few of us at the impromptu after-celebration — the evening extended over a stretch of warm hospitality with Zarine and Sanjay. Great stimulating conversation and the amazing revelation of Sanjay’s well-rounded knowledge and breadth of vision — truly memorable.

Pooja Batra’s rendition as Noor Jahan was powerful and Zulfi Sayed as Emperor Shah Jahan stole the show. But the surprise element was Arbaaz Khan’s formidable Aurangzeb. I could see myself in some of the majestic achkans worn by Shah Jahan — costumes by Ana Singh. Kim Sharma well played — come back to cinema!

Savoured every moment of this mid-week treat and am enjoying the after taste of the discussions — so rare in an attention deficit age we live in.

Heartening tribute

Speaking of cinema, a tiny tribute to all filmmaker’s making heartening motivating movies about inspiring individuals. Nitu Joshi is one such who has made a movie about a local Maharashtrian politician Dharam Baba Atram, who has uplifted his constituency with an unwavering dedication to his people, to sustainability and the progress of the area he looks after, we’re told. India needs more role models and success stories of people doing more for our holy land than for their own drawing rooms.

Mafia style b’day bash

In the real world, apart from the altruistic hero’s, there are also the mobs and the mafia. The theme for Anandita De’s 35th birthday party was moll of the mafia don — or as she wrote in “mob wife mafia style” sic. Most interpreted its as LBDs accompanied by much bling and a hat here and there. My award for the best dressed goes to the ‘Insatiable’ Shobhaa De who never ceases to amaze me with her timeless style and ready wit. My high point was spending time with bon-vivant chef and author (and many other fabulous things), Suvir Saran.

(Write to Nisha at nishjamwal@gmail.com)