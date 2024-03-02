Nisha's Mumbai: Nisha JamVwal Writes About The Movie Article 370, Eros Theatre, And Parsi Soirees

Nisha JamVwal with Jackie Shroff |

Parsi spread

Speaking about food, Parsi food is a favourite with me! And when it’s served rustic style open air and under a full moon it’s a dream meal. Hosted by Parvez and Roshni Damania with Sonam and Shivdutt Das, it was a colourful evening where food was the cynosure of the evening. Laid out on long tables and served on banana leaves, there was Dhansak, Sali Boti, Biryani, Kid Lamb Curry, Aakuri, Patrani Machi, Lagan Nu Custard and many more delectables.

The high point was Jaggu Dada aka Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff looking ‘like a wow’ in Dagli — the traditional Parsi traditional jacket-style ceremonial wear tied at the front.

Article 370 and Eros

The rumour mongers and naysayers may slam the recent slew of nationalistic films, but I am all for patriotism... Any day better than cynicism that declares all of these India-centric films to be pre-election propaganda. I must disagree. As a Jammuwalla, I can’t but concur, cheer and clap at the film Article 370. I know it, I feel it and I’ve loved it.

The movie is a punchy, patriotic and passionate saga of the whole triumph of abrogating this outdated bill. And the life-threatening challenges that some faced in working at the abolishing of it. A must must must see. The facts themselves are like a suspense drama that unfurl making the movie more engrossing with its excellent execution. It brings home the situation that is the malaise of this beautiful state.

Would you believe I was there in Jammu in the thick of it on August 5 and 6, 2019? So, when I saw it all unfurl in front of me on celluloid, I had goosebumps and tears of joy rolled down my cheeks. I nearly joined the viewers who stood up on their seats to cheer and clap ‘Jaihind’ at the newly-opened swish Eros. I’m overjoyed to have yet another cinema hall in South Mumbai — old-world charm intertwined with new-world comfort. My only grouse is the popcorn prices and sizes. The smallest size is ₹500.

Lawyer Abha Singh, whatever happened to your PIL demanding justice for cinema-goers via a vis the cinema food ‘mafia’? Her PIL asks that food be allowed in cinema halls. “Why should a moviegoer have to buy food at such exorbitant rates inside a hall, just not fair!?” exclaims Singh.

Rocking Sunday

Something very magical about open-air dos. Mumbai folk are using this great weather and azure skies to their fullest advantage. The very cool lovable Jihaan Advani and Alekha Advani put together the rocking Harmony by the Sea wellness fair for friends to attend with dogs cats and all beings. With live music, food kiosks and the sea as the backdrop it was one rocking Sunday.

Not a villain

Do you remember Ranjeet, the veteran Hindi Movie villain who almost always molested or raped women on celluloid with great regularity? His wife, Nazneen Bedi, hosted her birthday at her beautifully landscaped multi-layered terrace. Friends of all ages, professions and geographies attended and it made for a delightful mix of ladies and celebrations over dahi puri, bhel and other chatpatta chaats.

Coming back to Ranjeet, the villain – he was the only man in attendance who made an appearance much later in Arabic garb and was very well-behaved contrary to his screen rep. For all the years we’ve been friends, we’ve joked about his representation in films, a contrast to his affable and mild-mannered temperament. I had almost disbelieved his polite diffidence when we first met.

(Write to Nisha at nishjamwal@gmail.com)