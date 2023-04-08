National Siblings Day: From Anushka Sharma to Aparshakti Khurana, 4 actors talk about their siblings

Alia and Pooja |

Pooja Bhatt on Alia Bhatt

“She always knew that she wanted to be an actor. She is around 21 years younger than me, but she was focused. She started off well in the films and has gone on to become a much better version of what I was. She was a girl who became a woman when I watched her in Gangubai Kathiawadi. I had a lot of help from my family when I was becoming an actor. Alia has managed to do everything on her own.”

Anushka Sharma on Karnesh Ssharma

Karnesh and Anushka |

“We’ve not had any sibling fights. It is but natural to have a difference of opinions and in the beginning Karnesh and I struggled with this because at the end of the day we had to understand that we were partners so that was a professional relationship and at the same time were siblings. Karnesh and I have fought a lot when we were kids but there was never any irritating quality about him that I can recollect. We reached a point where we started becoming really close to each other and started confiding in each other a lot. So, there will always be that kind of thing somewhere he always saw me as a younger sister and I saw him as an elder brother and we really had to get over that and start to understand that we have a professional relationship. It took time and perseverance but I think we’re in a space now where we're working well.”

Luv Sinha on Sonakshi and Kussh

Sonakshi with Luv and Kussh | Pic: Luv Sinha

“The funniest or the most irritating thing about Sonakshi is that she does not listen even if it is good for her. If she believes that she is correct, she will not listen to the other person, which I think can be irritating. But my brother Kussh is not irritating. But for him logic comes first when he hears or sees something. So he cannot be irritating, but he comes across as funny and troublesome at times.”

Aparshakti Khurana on Ayushmann Khurrana

Aparshakti and Ayushmann |

“Ayushmann and I do resemble these two cool dudes who are brothers like from this young generation. You know we grew up in what was a small city like Chandigarh, at least it used to be a small town when we were growing up. Though he is just two years elder to me, I call him 'bhaiyya' and touch his feet. So, there is no scope of raising my voice or having an argument with him. I don’t think that there is anything irritating about him or him having irritated me. I really can’t even remember the last time we fought, because we haven't actually fought in a while.”

