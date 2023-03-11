National Napping Day: Are power naps beneficial?

We all know that getting sufficient sleep is essential to living a healthy life. To live a good life, you must sleep for at least seven-eight hours per day to feel refreshed and energised. However, in today’s world, where everyone is leading such hectic lives, getting enough quality sleep has become a luxury.

In recent years, due to the pandemic, power naps have become quite popular. People are taking power naps whenever and wherever they can. Some may find it presumptuous to believe that taking power naps may compensate for a lack of sleep. Bhakti Joshi, a counseling psychologist, says, "Napping and mental health are quite complex issues that may be affected by multitudes of factors but have a high correlation between the two. Naps are beneficial, and they impact mental health disorders by lowering the likelihood of depression, anxiety, suicidal ideas or behaviors, aggression, issues with memory such as cognitive functioning, memory impairment, etc."

In Asian cultures, power naps are highly encouraged. So a power nap of 10–20 minutes can provide much-needed relaxation or a break for higher productivity. "In fact, in Indian culture, our grandmothers or families have encouraged us to take a nap in the afternoons, also known as siesta. It used to prevent our brains from getting overstimulated or overheating due to constant cognitive functions," avers Bhakti.

Read Also 7 ways to be happy at the workplace

In today’s time, you may find one or more individuals at your workplace who take small breaks not for tea but for naps. Nandni Mandal, a social media executive, mentions, "Sometimes, when I go to work and after lunch, I start feeling lazy and in no mood to work. Then I take a power nap of around 20 minutes, which eventually helps me to concentrate better on my work. I feel fresh, and it rejuvenates my mood."

Taking power naps at various times of the day has several benefits. Let’s examine a few of these benefits:

Enhances memory

Several studies have found that people who regularly take a 20–30 minute afternoon nap indicate improved cognitive abilities, memory, and attentiveness. On the other hand, those who slept for more than 20–30 minutes experienced grogginess and indicated no substantial improvement.

Boosts creativity

A nap not only makes it easier for you to cope with stress, but it also improves concentration, memory, and creativity. You feel more alert after taking a power nap. As a result, after a nap, your brain works more efficiently. Naps lower the level of adenosine in the brain. Adenosine is a neurotransmitter that promotes sleep and has cognitive functions.

Increases willpower

When your mind is exhausted, it refuses to push itself. It is a well-known fact that your willpower is generally highest in the morning when your brain is fresh. Lack of sleep makes it difficult for your brain to focus and block out distractions. Mid-afternoon power naps can help you relax and regain your attention.

Apart from mental health, napping also lowers physical risks, such as helping to maintain weight, reducing inflammation, maintaining blood pressure, and preventing heart disease and strokes.

Read Also 7 signs of a toxic boss and how to deal with them

Sometimes, individuals get confused between the terms sleeping and napping. "Earlier, I used to sleep for around one hour in the name of nap, but eventually after waking up, I used to feel more sleepy. One of my colleagues pointed out that you are not taking a nap but are instead actually sleeping. Then, I reduced the time limit to 30 minutes, and I used to feel fresh, which boosts my productivity, " shares Chandni Sharma, a working professional.

It is also important to differentiate between napping for relaxation or a quick power-up and sleep disorders. "Try to evaluate whether there is a disruption in your internal biological clock or a circadian rhythm that might cause you to be a heavy sleeper in the afternoon. If this resonates with you, then you should consult the professionals," advises Bhakti.

The major difference between napping and sleeping is timing. So next time if your workplace provides a coffee or tea break, utilise it with a nap break.