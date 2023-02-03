7 ways to be happy at the workplace

When it comes to professional advancement, productivity is usually the name of the game. We've all read tips on how to be more efficient and productive at work.

But our mental health is equally important. So, the question is: how do we properly balance being professionally productive while still being personally happy? You have a job that you are passionate about... but still sometimes you don’t feel happy doing that job. Well, there are many different ways in which you can be happy at work. You can consider these ways for a happy work life.

Flexible schedule

Do you have to drag yourself out of bed every morning simply to sit at your desk for hours feeling exhausted and groggy? Or do you remain late at work and produce mediocre work just because that's the expected norm? You should discuss schedule flexibility with your manager. This can be done by working from home once a week or starting at 10 a.m. instead of 8 a.m. Working at your most productive hours will not only make you a more dependable employee but will also make you a happier one.

Switch your routine

Sometimes you feel stuck in a rut simply because your days go through the same routine. So, think of a way to change it! Instead of taking the normal route to work, consider riding your bike, walking, or taking any other unusual route. You can invite a friend for lunch instead of going to your normal deli. See if you can work from a coffee shop instead of your cubicle for a few hours in the afternoon. These small changes can make you feel happy about your work life.

Communication is the key

Failing to keep commitments is one of the most important causes of work stress and unhappiness. In many cases, you spend more time finding excuses for failing to keep a commitment and worrying about the consequences than you do complete the work. Create a method for tracking your commitments and managing your schedule to reduce stress and unhappiness at work. Stay organised enough that you can decide quickly and accurately whether you can accept a new assignment or commitment or not. If you're busy, do not volunteer for extra projects or office duties. Ask your co-workers if anyone else is feeling the same way, and then talk to your boss about how the company can provide the extra time, help, or resources that employees require.

Rewards

If you don't like the tasks on your to-do list, consider encouraging yourself with small bribes. Think along the lines of, "If I finish this task, then I can go grab a cupcake from the bakery down the street," or "I can go to happy hour with my friends tonight, but only if I finish this presentation or report." You could even set up a rewards jar to keep yourself motivated.

Smile please

Smiling makes you feel good. Many studies show that smiling, whether it comes naturally or is forced, makes your brain perceive the physical reaction as positive, and then it will recognise whatever activity you're doing as enjoyable. So, smile cornily as you type your report, and you might just start to feel a little bit better about it.

Think of three good things

If you are having a bad day, then you can do this. Consider your blessings and make a list of three things that have shown you positive social, psychological, emotional, and even physical benefits (think about even the smallest things that happened in your day and be grateful for that).

Physical activities

Sometimes a little walk is all that is required to lift your spirits at work. Walking is not only good for your health, but it also improves your mood. You can take your co-worker with you for a walk and have some chit-chat. Apart from walking, food also helps to regulate mood. If you're looking for a midday desk snack, make sure you consume some of your favourite food. With food, drink adequate water. This may appear strange, but drinking water helps with everything. Keep a big bottle or glass of water nearby; it will keep you hydrated, focused, and free of any nagging headaches. You'll feel good, and your outlook at work will be better.

