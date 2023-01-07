Bubble Bath Day: 7 tips to have a relaxing bubble bath

Whether you're stressed or just want some ‘me’ time, a warm bath is one of the easiest ways to relax.

Warm baths are not just perfect for cold winter days; they also have several skin and health benefits. It has positive effects on your physical and mental well-being and aids in relaxation, stress reduction, and anxiety management.

On Bubble Bath Day, here are some tips for having a relaxing bubble bath after a stressful day.

Shower before taking a bath

There's an adage that says — “If you want to get clean, take a bath,” and it's true. Soaking in water for a while will get you cleaner than a regular shower. If the goal of your bath is to chill out, then you might not want to sit there in the dirt that, quite often, comes of the body when you soak in hot water. Many folks, threfore, advise taking a quick showerbefore entering a bubble bath. You'll be able to relax throughout the bath without having to worry about dirt.

Epsom salt

Pic: Freepik

Epsom salt is also known as magnesium sulphate. It is a chemical compound composed of magnesium, sulphur, and oxygen. Magnesium enhances health and muscular function, regulates insulin levels, maintains normal blood pressure, and is used to treat migraine headaches. Epsom salt is known for its relaxing and anti-inflammatory properties. It is commonly used in baths, where it is simply dissolved in water. Many bathers prefer Epsom salt baths, as they help soothe sore muscles and allow the bather to relax properly. Epsom salt baths are popular all across the world. You can add two cups of Epsom salt to your bathtub. You should soak in the bath for 10 to 20 minutes maximum benefits of the ritual.

Essential oil

Want to punch up the power of your bath? Consider adding a drop of essential oil to your warm bath water! Essential oils are fantastic tools for aromatherapy. Some essential oils can create a delightfully aromatic, indulgent bath. Choose your oil properly to make sure it will not irritate your skin.

Avoid using peppermint, cinnamon, tea tree, or thyme as they can irritate your skin if it is extra dry or has any cuts. Opt for the soothing and mind-relaxing choices of lavender, rose, vetiver, ylang-ylang, bergamot, etc. You will feel like you have been strolling through flower fields all day.

Set the ambiance

Choose your favourite scented candles and a couple more unscented ones, arrange them safely in the bathroom, and dim or turn off the lights. Place a rolled-up hand towel or bath cushion at the head of the bath to support your head and neck. Put on some of your favourite relaxing music and keep your phone away.

Bath bombs

Bath bombs are typically round, ball-like shapes that effervesce into the water as soon as they are immersed. They create bubbles and come in a wide variety of aromas. Bath bombs can improve your mood. They make your skin supple, healthy, and soft.

Adjust the temperature right

Now that you've gathered your supplies and created the mood in your bathroom with lighting and music, it's time to fill the tub! You don't want the water to be too hot because it will make you uncomfortable and irritate your skin rather than soothe it. People avoid taking cold baths in the winter. Go for a moderate temperature (warm but not so hot). First, test the water with your wrist. Your fingers and hands have a higher tolerance for heat than other parts of your body. You can fully relax if the water temperature is just right!

Pic: Freepik

Moisturiser

Just like removing grease from dishes using hot, soapy water, your skin goes through the same process when you are taking a bath. After taking a bath, apply moisturiser as soon as possible. Before applying the moisturizer, gently pat the skin, but leave it damp so that you are not stripping off the moisture that you get from the water. Apply a gentle body lotion or moisturizer, which helps to lock hydration in your skin.

DIY recipe to make bubbles at home

Ingredients: 1/2 cup warm distilled water, 1/2 cup unscented liquid castile soap, 1/4 cup organic vegetable glycerin and your favourite essential oil

Method: Pour all these ingredients into a bottle. Gently shake the bottle, and you are ready to use your homemade bubble bath.

