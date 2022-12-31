New Year 2023:  Here are some modern dating rules and trends that are likely to rule

The continuous bombardment of dating methods and suggestions that flood social media can be exhausting. You are constantly confronted with dating app profile optimisation tricks and recommendations when you open Instagram and other social media apps.

You probably still feel the need to ‘throw yourself out there’ and pursue a fulfilling dating life. In this modern world, sometimes dating can feel like a full-time job, and people make mistakes.

Dr. Sagar Mundada, consultant psychiatrist, sexologist, and relationship expert says, “The definition of dating and relationships differs from person to person. Previously, dating implied a relationship, but the concept of dating has evolved over time. I have seen many clients whose problems arise because of expectations. One should not set expectations for their partner until you know each other very well.”

Kushagra Patwa, Karma Counselor, mentions, “There are many individuals who date each other but do not have feelings for each other. People should find the true reason behind dating. There is no right or wrong; just be honest with yourself about your true intentions, and the universe will fulfill your true desires without judgement.”

He points out few rules that one should follow to have a fulfilling dating life:

Only you can complete yourself, so stop looking for the other half outside

You should love yourself before dating

Dating someone should be a want, not a need

Get rid of the checklists; the universe knows better

Always express and never impress

Make rejection your best friend

Enjoy every moment of your date

Deep listening is the way to someone’s heart

Seduction happens between the ears, not the legs

Individuals share dating rules they will follow this year

Vandana Sharma, an aspiring company secretary

I’ve learned in my relationship that you have to give your partner their own space; you don’t have to be constantly involved in their life. Let them have their fun with friends and colleagues without getting triggered because you’re not included in it. When you’re in a relationship or dating, you’re bound to say yes to your partner out of love, irrespective of whether you like it or not. Learn to say ‘no’ to things you don’t feel like doing without feeling guilty about it. Take responsibility for your mistakes. Do not blame them for something that is happening to you and your mind. Learn to say sorry for mistakes you make. Always show gratitude towards your partner; they should feel loved and respected. These are a couple of things that I will follow this year.

Ankita Tiwary, an aspiring journalist

Being in a relationship for the past four years was not just about happy times; it had its fair share of ups and downs. But the problems we faced didn’t make our relationship weak; rather, we created a bond stronger than ever before. There are some things that I have learned in my relationship that I would like to continue to follow in the new year too.

The first thing is to respect your and your partner’s privacy and space. You don’t have to be with my partner 24/7. Setting boundaries is the next step. You both should recognise that you both individuals have your own needs. Last but not least, "consent". Respecting your partner’s consent plays a major role in any relationship.

Gaj Singh, Graphic Designer

Because of the pandemic, everything has become fast-paced. Individuals want everything, whether it’s dating, career, etc. Everyone wants to multitask because it is a survival skill. In 2022, I focused on my career more than anything else. In this new year, I will give my relationship some quality time. I will prioritise my things and act accordingly. Instead of working extra hours at the office, I’ll spend it with my partner. I will try to balance my personal and professional lives. This is my dating rule for 2023.

Shreejit Shelar, writer and a wildlife photographer

I have seen people rush into relationships without giving them a second thought. I have not been in a relationship for quite some time. I try to learn by observing people. If I am dating this year, then I will make sure to not rush into a relationship. According to me, 'Taking it slow is the key!' Not too slowly, though. It is essential to assess the situation and then take action. This will be my rule for dating this year.

Dating trends for 2023

Situationships: This trend will increase as individuals are confused about what they want from another person. People talk to each other like they are dating and have feelings, but in reality they don’t want to label it. In a positive way, it helps some individuals figure out what they want.

Casual Dating: Many people are clear that they keep their dating casual. They don’t want to make commitments. This trend has been very popular among Gen Z’s. People know that if this person doesn’t work out, there are plenty of other options out there.

Fluidity: In traditional dating, there were some rules, like the guy having to pay every time. These types of stereotypes are breaking. Fluidity in relationships means that if a woman is good at accounts she can take care of the finances better than the other partner. Fluidity in the relationship is increasing. I think that this positive change will increase this year.

— As stated by Dr. Sagar Mundada

