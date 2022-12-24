5 best places to watch fireworks from around the world

Edinburgh, Scotland |

The countdown has begun, and in one week, 2022 will be in the rearview mirror. As the year comes to a close, everyone is filled with excitement for the future, and it all begins with the preparations for the new year's eve celebration! What better way to ring in the new year than by watching fireworks?

Fireworks are used for all sorts of occasions, from Independence Day to Olympic opening ceremonies. But one of the biggest days of the year for fireworks display is new year's eve. There are numerous places where you can go and witness the display of kaleidoscopic colours. Here are five of the best fireworks from around the world that you shouldn't miss.

Edinburgh, Scotland: Edinburgh's 3-day Edinburgh Hogmanay festival returns with a bang, bringing together live music, street parties, and magnificent fireworks to celebrate the new year. The well-known fireworks display starts from Edinburgh Castle and it can be watched from the street party in Princes Street Gardens. Though the festival requires tickets, there are several locations in the city that offer fantastic views, including Inverleith Park, Calton Hill, and Bruntsfield Links.

Las Vegas, United States: Due to its eye-catching fireworks and live entertainment, Vegas is considered one of the top places in the United States to spend new year's eve. This party city lives up to its reputation and throws the biggest party night of the year. Las Vegas Strip is closed to traffic as a special treat and it transforms into a massive block party. Eight casinos in the Las Vegas Strip take part in fireworks display on December 31 at midnight. Every year, 80,000 fireworks are unleashed for a show that lasts for around eight minutes.

Sydney, Australia: The city hosts the largest new year's eve fireworks show in the entire world. Every year, millions of tourists go to Sydney to witness this incredible sight, with the primary attractions being Sydney's renowned Harbour Bridge and the Opera House. Sydney holds two different fireworks shows every year: one for families at 9 p.m. with a theme and a magnanimous 12-minute finale at midnight that is perfectly synced with music.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: You can't miss Dubai's new year's eve celebrations if you're seeking the biggest and finest fireworks display. The city holds the Guinness World Record for the largest fireworks show. Since the Burj Khalifa is the tallest structure in the world, you can see the fireworks from anywhere in the city. It's fantastic to watch the fireworks cascade down the huge skyscraper. This spectacle features an astonishing explosion of fireworks, LED lights, and laser beams. Further south, the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah also displays eight-minute synced fireworks over water that runs a mile along Dubai's beachfront. With pyrotechnic special effects, tourists may see the fireworks shimmer in the reflection of the water from a variety of viewing points.

Mumbai, India: This city hosts a magnificent array of parties and celebrations to entertain people belonging to different strata of society. The new year's eve celebration in Mumbai is amazing to behold, and for a spectacular view of the fireworks, there is no better site than the Gateway of India. There is an amazing display of fireworks lighting up the sky. Light shows placed on nearby buildings greeting "Happy New Year" attract the gaze of all tourists. Crowds gathered to enjoy the sparkling night and kick off the new year with a bang.