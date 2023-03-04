International Women’s Day: A reminder to respect women's choice

A still from Four More Shots Please |

Every year on International Women’s Day (March 8) we read stories about women’s empowerment, what women want, the real meaning of feminism, etc. But how often do we all think that women fight so many silent battles in their day-to-day lives without complaining? There are still many individuals who complain that women are so complicated; the list is never-ending of what women want and more. But what they don’t know is what it takes to be a woman in today’s world.

Despite enormous progress in recent years, women continue to face workplace challenges such as the gender pay gap, limited possibilities for growth, and discrimination. Still they keep going, and this is what makes women unique. We usually don’t ask our female friends, wives, sisters, etc., what makes them proud of being women.

Nowadays, many individuals think that being a housewife is undervalued. There are many women who chose to be a housewife and they are happy with the choices they made. “I am proud of being a woman because, without women, a house is only just a property. Only a woman can convert a simple room into a home by putting her soul into it. Men play an important role in our lives, but they need us at every stage of their lives. I am happy that I got the chance to be a woman and play these varied roles in my loved ones’ lives,” says Kiran Singh, a proud housewife.

Apart from being a housewife, there are many challenges faced by women with a smile on their face. For any person, their first teacher is always their mother.

Gayatri Mohanty, mountaineer, fitness coach, and nutritionist, avers, “I am a woman who does ordinary things, which shatters the stereotypes. Giving birth to a child is the biggest strength a woman has, which is unquantifiable. Despite the pain, we come forward with a smile and embrace motherhood. This is the best part that I love about being a woman. There’s a phrase ‘Ladies First’ which best suits women in today’s world, where we are open to challenges, cheerfully embrace difficulties, and nurture ourselves.”

Whenever we hear or talk about multitasking, we hear one thing for sure. That women are better at multitasking than men. On this Rinaa Shah, founder of Rinaldi Polo and India’s first woman polo player, shares, “The best part of being a woman is that I can multitask like no one. Women have the power to be who they want if they are not suppressed and see what they can achieve. Women can do everything men can — and more. They have the strength and also the compassion that men can never understand.”

There are so many things that a woman does for another woman without expecting anything in return. Like, if you are on your period and run out of sanitary napkins, they will offer you the napkins without even blinking. If you are sad, they will be your best cheerleader, and in difficult times, they will be your biggest supporter.

“The great thing about being a woman is that we not only have the ability to surpass the men who cannot stomach the success of a woman, but we also have the kindness and strength in us to support other women in their struggles of reaching the top,” feels Anagha Nimbkar, a celebrity matrimony lawyer.

A woman is the sense of completeness that surrounds our society. From early age, women are taught femininity, and kindness, and are inculcated with warmth and affection. They eventually learn to adapt to their ups and downs and still be warm and affectionate to their loved ones. Women can build ties and relations around them with respect and nurture them with love.

Therefore, you should make them feel special not only International Women’s Day but everyday. You don’t need to gift them expensive/ lifestyle gifts daily. Just appreciate their efforts and express your gratitude by saying, ‘Thank you for just existing’.