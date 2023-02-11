Mumbai Urban Art Festival: Understanding art has become simpler due to the walk-throughs conducted at exhibitions

Mumbai Urban Art Festival (MUAF) is one of the longest-running art festivals that feature murals, exhibitions, art walks, workshops, and public programming at prominent metropolitan locations. This year’s MUAF, Between the Sea and the City, is organised by the St+art India Foundation and Asian Paints at multiple Mumbai locales, including Sassoon Docks and the AP Arthouse. It encourages the public to connect with and experience the art and narrative it presents rather than simply observing it via a walk through.

An art walk is a way to display art in public so that viewers can explore the art while also showcasing the artists’ work. Several art walks have happened in MUAF. These art walks were conducted by Art & Wonderment (AWM)—Alisha Sadikot and Nishita Zachariah. These two history and art enthusiasts have been organising art walks in Mumbai for a long time.

In conversation with The Free Press Journal, Nishita Zachariah speaks about their recent MUAF art walks and more.

How did the association with Mumbai Urban Art Fest happen?

The St+art India Foundation team approached us (Art & Wonderment) last year to plan and execute these walks around their first Mumbai Urban Art Festival. We were thrilled to partner with them, as we've always admired their vision for creating publicly accessible artworks around India. Their curation of artists and city-specific choice of themes made it an exciting project to work on.

Nishita Zachariah |

How have you incorporated the theme of MUAF in your art walks?

Each of our MUAF walks has been built around the core themes of this edition: The sea and the bazaar. Based on the briefs given by each artist on view, we've conducted inpendent research to create conversations around each installation.

According to you, what sets apart the MUAF walk from others?

MUAF has been exciting because of the engagement it has fostered with the site, with the fisherfolk and their businesses, as well as with the city at large. We've been able to explore different aspects of the city through this festival. From Mumbai's maritime history, its built heritage, and urban sprawl to the people of the city, the intersection of art and activism, among other themes.

What motivated you to conduct walks and events that explore art?

We have worked in the art industry for over 10 years, and most of that time has been spent building conversations between a receptive public and modern and contemporary art. We've noticed that by providing context, demystifying art and art-speak, and creating creative avenues for visitors to view and understand the artistic process. Then viewers make their interpretations of that art. This has motivated us to conduct these walks, and we're able to draw viewers out to more such events.

Do you think these walks change or influence the audience's perspective about art?

Yes, art is no longer the preserve of the upper classes or a purely intellectual pursuit. We keep saying on our walks that "art is for everyone" and "there are no wrong answers when it comes to art because it's true. through the spread of social media and galleries becoming more active in outreach. We're watching a change in the demographic of those visiting art spaces, sometimes just to see what the buzz is about, or sometimes to find an artwork for their home. Sometimes it was just because they were nearby.

Do you have any special memories from your art walks that you'd like to share?

We love it when people say that they've lived in Mumbai or Colaba all their lives and have never been to the galleries. Whenever they come on our walk after independently visiting the show and suddenly have an "Aha!" moment where the artist's vision becomes clear to them, it's those moments that we love.

