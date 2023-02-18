7 signs of a toxic boss and how to deal with them

There is nothing worse at the workplace office than a toxic boss. It can be quite challenging to get through each day at work if your superior has it out for you or is just simply toxic. Although it can seem uncommon to have such a boss, it happens more frequently than you might realise.

There is no definite checklist of toxic behaviours of your superiors or bosses — from nit-picking over silly things to prying in personal lives to blame-game, there are reasons galore. Many individuals go through these scenarios daily at their workplace. At times, the situation is so dire that quitting seems like the only viable option. However, resigning is not a solution.

In corporate industries, many factors are considered normal, like working overtime and not setting personal boundaries, and the employees are expected to get used to the work culture.

Chandni Shah, a social media executive, shares, “I work in a cooperative firm. I know my work responsibilities, but my boss puts unnecessary pressure because he is only concerned about his reputation. Often he asks us to sit for extra hours to cover the deficit caused by the system, which was not in our hands. Sometimes, it’s okay to work overtime, but not every time.”

Adding further, she mentions, “Whenever I ask for a leave, he has 1,000 reasons to not approve it. He is on leave every month but won’t approve our leaves, which is completely unfair. He sends mail and messages after office hours and expects us to reply to them at that time.”

SIGNS THAT YOU HAVE A TOXIC BOSS

Feedback: They provide harsh feedback and do not include your strengths

Opinion: You have no opportunity to express yourself or present your views to them. If you do, you either feel demotivated or face criticism for it

Discrimination: They discriminate based on your gender, sexuality, or appearance

Getting personal: They try to become personal with you — example, they want to know what you do on your week offs and you have to justify your leaves

Unrealistic expectations: They assign unsustainable workload and disregard your need for rest or a personal life. They expect you to work overtime or be available on your off days without notice

Unpredictable: They use fear to gain control. As a result, they often act friendly one minute and then threaten your position in the organisation the next

Micromanage: They want to take responsibility of every task that the company assigns them even when they don’t have the bandwith. Then instead of doing the work themselves, they pass on the work to their juiniors and take the credit for the completion of tasks

If you are also dealing with similar situations and resigning is not your solution, the following can help you survive at the workplace.

Decide whether to stay or quit

When you mention that your boss is toxic, the typical response you will get is ‘quit your job’. This is not a simple solution to a much more complex issue. There could be a variety of reasons — ranging from financial to personal — that makes quitting difficult. Is money an important motivator for you? Is your current position a good fit for you? In the grand picture of your career, are you actually in need of this experience? Ask yourself these questions because they will serve as an anchor for you to return to, especially on difficult days.

Building genuine bonds at the workplace

Dealing with a toxic boss can be extremely unpleasant if we feel isolated and alone in the situation. Thus, having a support system is important. It may not be possible to have a large group of people with whom you feel comfortable, but you can focus on developing relationships with your co-workers. Avoid engaging in unnecessary gossip but that should not stop you from making pals at the workplace. At least, they will make your days bearable. Focus on establishing genuine bonds with your colleagues.

Don’t take it personally

One of the main traits of a toxic boss is that they may provide excessively negative criticism and rarely acknowledge the good work. When this occurs regularly, individuals begin to doubt their abilities and competency. “Don’t let someone else’s frustration and arrogance impact you. Take it with a pinch of salt. Your boss is not the person who can decide your worth. Remember that you are not the only one going through the bombardment; others in the office are too,” advises Neha Patel, a clinical psychologist.

Set boundaries and prioritise mental health

Sometimes bosses cross the professional line and start being personal, and if you don’t like it, then speak for yourself. “If your boss is being rude and critical constantly, using unacceptable language, make your boundaries clear. Sometimes, constantly being bombarded with loud voices and insults, especially when you cannot retaliate, leads to anxiety, especially when the job and competency are at stake. Please prioritise your mental health and do not hesitate to take the necessary steps in such a case. If it’s unbearable, start looking for another job. Don’t let this person make you stop believing in yourself,” Patel signs off.

