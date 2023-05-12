Mother’s Day 2023: Mom Guilt? Easy tips for women who wish to work

Yes mom guilt is REAL. In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt voiced that she undergoes ‘Mom Guilt’ when she stays away from her daughter to fulfil her work commitments. And working mothers are grateful to the actor for voicing it openly and honestly. “Being a working mother myself, I had to and still face the same at times. It’s an emotional baggage,” opens up Dr. Vaishali Joshi, a Senior Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital, Mumbai.

Personal choice

The decision to continue work during pregnancy and after delivery is a personal choice for moms-to-be, but it is not always an easy one. There are many challenges that come with balancing work and pregnancy, from dealing with morning sickness to preparing for maternity leave. Dr. Tejashri Shrotri, Senior Consultant-Obstetrics & Gynecology, Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital-Chirag Enclave, New Delhi, points out, “However, with some planning and preparation, it is possible for moms-to-be to successfully navigate their careers while also preparing for the arrival of their new bundle of joy. Your baby is the most important thing, and it is okay to make adjustments to your work schedule or workload as needed.”

Most of the working women have a fixed maternity leave and have to join work back as per their contracts. Independent professional women have an option to decide the timing of returning to work.

Retain your goals

Motherhood should not mean you to give up on life and a career one has worked so hard for. Being a working mother doesn’t mean you care less for your child or are self-centred. It means you wish to have a parallel life of your own and dreams to fulfil while caring for your child and family equally. By working during and post pregnancy, celebrities are setting a good example in our society. About office environment, Dr. Shrotri advises, “Be open with your colleagues. Letting your colleagues know that you are pregnant, or have joined after delivering, can help them understand any changes in your behavior or work habits.”

Post-delivery woes

In the first few weeks of having a new born, the parents face an astounding and overwhelming phase. Going back to work after bringing a child into this world can be daunting, especially if you have managed to pause your work button and forged attachment with your infant. Carry out a workday trial.

Contemplate on doing part-time for some months. Generate schedules and limits to co-ordinate family and ‘me’ time so that they don’t clash with each other. Learn to get more structured at work. Jot down memos, be precocious and schedule things to allow yourself more personal time. Above all don’t neglect your overall well-being as pregnancy is physically and emotionally demanding.

Work from home

Imagine a megapolis like Mumbai where a daily commute involves anywhere between two to three hours from workplace to home. Depending on your job, working from home may be an option during pregnancy. Another option is to go for freelance jobs. Consider professional recycling — adapt a different post which is conducive to your overall well-being.

Dr. Vaishali Joshi’s easy-to-follow tips for moms-to-be who wish to work:

Keep taking intervals between work. Sitting or standing jobs for a long time can give a backache.

Take frequent meal breaks.

Drink a lot of water, hydration is also important.

Plan your return to work well in advance.

You can create your own breast milk bank by expressing and freezing breast milk.

It is normal to feel low or stressful as you are multitasking. Never shy away from seeking help.