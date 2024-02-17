Lucy Lou All Day Food Review: Andheri’s New Hangout Offers Food And Beverage Options Which Is A Symphony Of Global Flavours

Tres Leche |

A warm welcome by Operations Manager William D’Souza set the right tone for a classic gourmet dinner with a symphony of global flavours at Andheri’s newest hang-out Lucy Lou All Day. At the outset, we were impressed by Ramee Group’s first stand-alone — a zany, outlandish indoor and outdoor theme with Turkish predominance in food.

The ambiance is instilled with the allure of Lucy Lou, a gorgeous lady emboldened on the walls, beckoning you to delve into the bold and dynamic spirits. The double-height club section dons a sophisticated charm accompanied with a curated soundtrack. Regardless of whether you wish to explore a quirky zone, gang up with your buddies over fantastically crafted cocktails, make small talk over exceptionally curated fusion food, or just spend some moments with yourself, the 12,000 sq.ft. expanse promises to transform your outing into a sweeping, high-octane and intense evening that throbs with joie de vivre.

For alfresco lovers, a deft gyration from the club to the outdoor glasshouse can be achieved in a jiffy. While the night sky twinkled with celestial stars on a selfie point, the vibrant seating and attentive service pepped up our dinner date experience. Exotic delights of expert preparations, ably brought together under the guidance of Corporate Chef Bhushan More, by his skilled kitchen team waited to regale our taste-buds.

Los Santos | Picasa

We promptly placed the order for a few drinks specially crafted by Head Mixologist Palash. The tequila-infused Los Santos with its effervescent passion fruit foam topping succeeds to waltz through the palate with an incredible sweet-sour tang. Creamy Broccoli Tikka did justice to the cocktails as well as mocktails like Tropical Tiki and apricot-based Fruity Winter.

“Here, culinary innovation takes centre-stage, fuelled by the cutting-edge Josper grill live charcoal station, where Turkish-style kebabs are crafted to perfection, promising an explosion of bold and tantalising flavours,” lets in Restaurant Manager Jagadish. For the unversed, Josper grill is a charcoal grill for robatayaki-style cooking, which can be used indoors for grilling succulent meat, fish or vegetables.

Spinach-Feta Pide converted us into its fans for life. The mild Edamame Gyoza paired well with its explosive chilli oil (ra-yu) and ponzu. Adana Kebab and Chicken Shawarma are some of the palate captivating specialties for non-vegetarians. Lucy Lou Chaat came in the form of samosa-like triangles stuffed with spinach and paneer, topped with sweet and sour sauces and crunchy sev. Orange segments, balsamic caviar, assorted greens and a citrusy dressing were refreshing in the Beetroot Feta Salad.

Lucy Lou chaat |

Our mains consisted of Paneer Makhni with mini kulchas topped with lemon butter. The slow-cooked gravy complete with fresh cream and white butter lent a lingering taste. Black lentil charcoal-cooked for eight hours and finished with white butter in Dal Bukhara along with saffron rice, had a satiating effect. To complete this extraordinary meal, William insisted on an array of desserts like Lucy Milk Cake aka tres leche, Pistachio Baklava served with home-made ice-cream, and Chocolate Torte with poached pear with a pouring of yummy chocolate sauce.

Rajit V Shetty, the MD of Ramee Group, has pulled out all the stops to ensure his guests get transported to an orbit of joy and revelry — where sass meets suavity in every aspect!

Cost for two: Rs 2,500 + taxes (including alcohol)