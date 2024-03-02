International Women's Day: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra Talks About Her Foray Into Kids’ Clothing Line

In the glitzy world of Bollywood, where charisma meets creativity, Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s name ranks high. Renowned for her impeccable style and grace, the momprenuer brings her passion for fashion and her role as a mother into a sustainable children’s clothing line. The actress teams up with Ashmika Sadh, founder of Zip Zap Zoop, to offer an exciting range of collection for the young fashionitas. Talking about the brand and the collaboration with Shilpa, Ashmika shares, “Zip Zap Zoop is a brand born out of passion. Coming from a lineage of manufacturing and exports, we wanted to introduce a brand that not just offers style but also comfort. Being a homegrown brand we take socially conscious efforts to give back to the community. We are excited to partner with Shilpa that will add value and credibility to the brand.”

Ashmika Sadh, Founder, Zip Zap Zoop |

Ahead of International Women’s Day (March 8), we spoke to Shilpa about her new venture and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

What inspired you to venture into the world of kids' clothing?

I love fashion, but I also believe in sustainable fashion when it comes to kids. Becoming a mom made me realise that there weren’t many choices when it came to Indian clothing or Indian fashion brands. Hence, when I got the opportunity and Ashmika told me about her background, I realised it would make a great partnership. This collab will only give children and parents more choices in kids’ clothing that would also be sustainable.

Was there a specific moment or experience that motivated you say yes to the project?

Being a mom to a 12-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter just made me realise how different children are from each other and what the demand is at this time when it comes to their fashion sensibilities. That made me wonder how interesting it would be if we could have more choices for our kids to choose from. My son is always complaining about how they’re trying to make his clothes look too kiddish and my daughter wants something else in her sensibilities. So, to kind of have that edge as a mom and someone who wants to see her children dress up well (chuckles), I thought there couldn’t have been a better moment than this to say yes to a project like this.

What sets Zip Zap Zoop apart from other kids clothing brands?

Zip Zap Zoop focuses on three key pillars: creativity, comfort, and sustainability. We offer a diverse range of 500 styles to cater to every child’s individual personality, all made with soft, comfortable, and hypoallergenic fabrics. Additionally, 80% of our collection uses sustainable materials like organic cotton and recycled polyester, and we prioritise ethical production practices.

As a mother, when choosing clothes for your children, are there specific parameters you stick to?

Absolutely! Comfort is paramount, so I look for soft, breathable fabrics that allow for freedom of movement. Additionally, I prioritise clothes that are easy to wash and wear. Most importantly, keep it simple when it comes to choices with colours and sizes. I like choosing pieces that are versatile and can be mixed and matched to create different looks.

How would you describe your personal style?

I would think, I am not a trend follower; I prefer to set a trend. I wear clothes to enjoy them, and I want to look good in them, but not at the cost of comfort. So, I like experimenting, and I like to keep it simple in terms of cuts and silhouettes. Sometimes, I am not afraid to take risks.

Does your style influence the designs for Zip Zap Zoop?

My personal style definitely inspires the overall aesthetic of Zip Zap Zoop, but we also make sure to cater to a wide range of preferences. Ultimately, we want every child to find something they love and feel confident in.

As an actress, you have a connection with your audience. How do you bring that connection into the world of children's fashion?

Being an actress has allowed me to understand the power of storytelling and creating emotional connections. With Zip Zap Zoop, I want to go beyond just clothes and create a brand that celebrates the magic of childhood. We want to inspire kids to express themselves creatively and confidently, just like I try to do through my work.

In an era of growing awareness, how do you incorporate sustainability and ethical practices into your kids' clothing line?

Sustainability and ethical practices are at the core of Zip Zap Zoop. We use eco-friendly materials like organic cotton and recycled polyester, and we partner with manufacturers who prioritise ethical production practices. We are also committed to transparency, openly sharing our processes and materials with our customers.