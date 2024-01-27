Ram Mandir: Diverse Voices Of Three Generations

Ram Mandir |

Soumya Prabhu, 18, student

I became aware about the Ram Mandir issue a few months ago; my source of information has been the internet. After reading articles and watching a few YouTube videos, I learned more about the backstory. Social media has played a significant role in shaping perceptions on various issues, including the Ram Mandir. It provided a platform for diverse voices, but for me and my generation it was also crucial to critically evaluate information and consider multiple perspectives to form a well-informed opinion. The construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is a significant event in the Indian history. It is sort of a ‘Civilisation Milestone’ leading to economy and infrastructural boost in Ayodhya.



Twisha Soni, 22, Management Associate, Bank of Ireland

I have a broad understanding of the history, primarily through media (print and TV) and the internet. Social media has definitely played a significant role in bringing to light different aspects of history – which in turn has shaped a positive perspective on Ram Mandir, in my opinion. Learning about the culture and history of our country certainly shifts our perception. Given the massive scale of the project, which is not just limited to the temple complex, but the entirety of Ayodhya, I strongly believe the completion of the temple will make the city one of India's largest tourist attractions and boost the economy of the nation. Moreover, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his speech at the consecration ceremony, this is the dawn of a new India and a new cycle in time – the time of bringing back India’s lost glory as the spiritual capital of the world.

Tanmay Vyavhare, 25, Associate Consultant, Eviden

I am well-aware of the Ram Mandir issue. My cousin was born on December 7 amidst riots, and despite being from a different generation, my faith in Lord Rama remains strong. The roots of my awareness trace back to watching the Ramayana series with my mother, followed by exploring documentaries, articles, and books on the subject. Social media has significantly shaped my generation's perception of the Ram Mandir issue. Access to a wealth of information through articles, podcasts, and interviews has enabled us to understand various perspectives and form well-informed opinions. Regardless of religious background, many in my circle express happiness about the decision and unite in celebration. The temple holds immense cultural and historical significance, and its construction fosters a sense of unity and shared heritage among diverse communities. The collaborative efforts and celebrations surrounding the temple’s construction can strengthen social cohesion and promote a sense of community among the people.

Abhishek Vissapragada, 31, Author & PR Professional

I recently spoke with a foreign expat and asked their thoughts with regards to our country and its identity. They were closely following the news and said that India is still a nation of diverse cultures, religions, ethnicities, languages, beliefs, etc. They said that the beauty of our nation is that despite our differences, we are still united and it works well in our country. I concur with his views as even on the day of the Ram Mandir inauguration, I read stories that showcased how we were all respectful of each other's differences to a good extent. On social media, there were several friends and colleagues who celebrated the inauguration of the temple in a positive light. Not only online, even on ground and around my locality, most people were celebrating the inauguration peacefully and it assured me that no bad forces could try to turn this positivity into hatred for their own selfish needs.

Neha Joshi, 35, Creative Director, Numb3r Impact Agency

I am happy to see a dream for many Indians come true and I can’t wait to go there myself. Indian culture precedes all others and it’s a matter of pride to see the birthplace of Lord Ram come to life for all Indians who grew up reading, watching or listening to stories of Ramayana. The construction of the Ram Mandir is a message of unity for all Indians irrespective of their caste, religion, or political leanings. Social media today is made up majorly of trolls and non-stakeholders; so their say doesn’t matter.

Vishal Kamat, 41, Executive Director, Kamat Hotels India Ltd

The construction of the Ram Mandir strongly reinforces our cultural and religious identity. Unfortunately, I, like many others, learned more about my religion, culture, and identity as a Hindu when I was in my thirties, through my own reading rather than through formal schooling or other means. These are life lessons present in our Puranas, Ramayana, and Mahabharata, which should ideally be taught to everyone from childhood. They contain universal truths that transcend religious boundaries. Just like breathing, attempting to claim these truths as the exclusive domain of one’s religion is a myopic outlook. The real significance lies in embracing these positive stories and teachings and imparting them to the next generation from an early age. This, I believe, is the crucial step forward in our cultural and spiritual resurgence. I don’t think social media should be given much thought, and if we make social media the barometer for anything, then we will always be misguided. What we need to do is give credit to the emotions of the people. There will always be some who will be upset. Even Hindus may not necessarily appreciate what has happened, but tha’s okay. This is what Hinduism is all about. You can be an atheist and still be a Hindu; you can be an agnostic and still be a Hindu. Whether you believe in God or not, it doesn't matter. You can pray or not and still be a Hindu. It is important to stay together.

Heer Kothari, 39, Founder of Panihee Communications

The construction of the Ram Mandir has restored the faith of several Hindus in the depleting political ecosystem. The construction of the Mandir has won the hearts of innumerable devotees, as it gives rise to employment. The Ram Janmabhoomi, Ayodhya, is envisaged as an emerging popular tourist destination. For many, the faith in the judiciary is restored, and the judiciary’s power will emerge as a force to reckon with. While the Hindus bask in victory, there is growing concern about India’s plural identity that the country has painstakingly sworn by over the last 75 years. The question is, will the construction of the Ram Mandir rob the democratic identity of India as a nation? Social media has varying perceptions of the Ram Mandir issue. While some influencers delve into the crux of the matter to deliver unbiased facts, others steer notions on communal grounds that could prove detrimental to country’s peace.

K. Hari Kumar, 35, Author & Screenwriter

In a country as diverse as ours, ensuring a society’s well-being necessitates finding equilibrium in promoting and safeguarding the rights of various minorities while respecting the cultural and religious customs of the majority community, all with the goal of fostering harmony and inclusivity. Failure to achieve this balance can lead to resentment and polarisation. Regardless of the political aspects, the increasing throngs of people waiting patiently to catch a glimpse of the deity at the temple speaks volumes about the pent-up emotions. The construction of the Ram Mandir has, to some extent, served to consolidate Hindus by fulfilling a long-standing cultural aspiration of many. Having said that, the construction and subsequent events should be approached with sensitivity to avoid marginalising or alienating members of other religious communities. Social media has a significant impact on shaping perceptions of the people. The chains of information and misinformation have led to the creation of echo chambers on both sides, essentially amplifying either strong support or vehement opposition. There were many who were sitting on the fence, but social media has kind of prompted them to take a side as well.

Dilnavaz Randeria, 68 years, Admin Head, Tower Insurance and Reinsurance Brokers India

The construction of the Ram Mandir is indeed important for the country because it will increase tourism and that is what will give employment to the people. It will increase Uttar Pradesh’s tax revenue considerably. The Ram Mandir is a symbol of India’s cultural and religious diversity, as well as its unity and strength. People from various faiths and backgrounds were invited to participate in the celebrations, and they have also donated large amounts. Social media should refrain from publishing false and manipulated content related to the Ram Mandir.

Lakshmi Kumar, 61, Teacher

My immediate thoughts are that at last those fighting for the temple have received recognition through the Supreme Court verdict. The construction of the Mandir is important as it’s now given Ayodhya a facelift and turned it into a most sought after religious travel destination. India will be recognised as not only a secular state but also a nation where Hinduism gets recognised as a most tolerant religion. The social media has managed to create a great impact by creating a buzz around right from the start to the completion of the temple. But this can also lead to tension among communities, especially the unscrupulous elements who can take undue advantage of the situation.