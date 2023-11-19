From Park Seo-Joon To Lee Byung-Hun, 7 South Korean Actors Who Have Worked In Hollywood Movies

Lee Byung-hun |

0South Korean superstar Park Seo-joon is on a roll. Even with the little screen time he shares with Brie Larson in the recently-released The Marvels, he steals the show. K-drama fans are swooning over the actor’s Hollywood debut (and looks!) in which in plays Prince Yan, Captain Marvel’s husband of convenience. However, Seo-joon is not the only one who has explored Hollywood. And, while we wait for his much-awaited K-drama, Geoseong Creature, to release, here’s a look at other South Korean actors who have forayed into Hollywood.

Lee Byung-hun

Boasting an amazing body of work in the South Korean entertainment industry, Byung-hun, has also flexed his acting prowess in several Hollywood movies. Some of his notable Hollywood films are G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and G.I. Joe: Retaliation, in which he plays the iconic antagonist, Storm Shadow. He also featured in Bruce Willis-starrer Red 2, Terminator Genisys, The Magnificent Seven, and Misconduct.

Must watch K-dramas and movies: Mr Sunshine, Our Blues, The Fortress, I Saw The Devil, Asphalt My Hometown

Ma Dong-seok0

One of the most successful and versatile Korean actors, Dong-seok, also known as Don Lee, entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Eternals. He played Gilgamesh, one of the strongest Eternals. The action extravaganza starred several A-listers like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, and Kumail Nanjiani among others.

Must watch K-dramas and movies: The Outlaws, Train to Busan, The Roundup, The Bros, The Good, the Bad, the Weird, The Neighbor

Bae Doona

Bae Doona began her acting career with the superhit South Korean drama titled School in 1999. She went on to star in several popular K-dramas and movies before turning her attention to the West. The actress gained international recognition with Cloud Atlas, which featured an ensemble cast including Hollywood A-listers like Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, and Hugh Grant along with several others. She then starred in Jupiter Ascending and played a pivotal role in Netflix’s Sense8.

Must watch K-dramas and movies: As One, Sympathy for Mr Vengeance, Stranger, Kingdom, The Silent Sea

Youn Yuh-jung

With a career spanning over 50 decades, the veteran South Korean actress gained international acclaim for her role in the movie The Bacchus Lady, which earned her several awards, and followed it up with Poetry. However, it was the American movie Minari that made her an overnight global star. Yuh-jung won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the movie and became the first Korean artiste to win an Oscar. Yuh-jung has portrayed a wide range of characters throughout her career, showcasing her ability to take on diverse roles in both dramatic and comedic projects.

Must watch K-dramas and movies: The Housemaid, The Taste of Money, A Good Lawyer’s Wife, Canola

Rain

Born Jung Ji-hoon, he took on the name Rain when he made a debut as a singer and dancer with the album Bad Guy in 2002. He continued his success streak as a singer for a few years more before transitioning to acting with television dramas. The 2008 movie Speed Racer marked his Hollywood debut and he went to feature as a lead with the martial art-centric Ninja Assassin. For his first lead lead, Rain underwent extensive training for six months. He has starred in the The Prince, and American action thriller starring Bruce Willis, Jason Patric, and John Cusack. Rain's career has been marked by success in multiple entertainment fields, making him a prominent figure in the South Korean entertainment industry.

Must watch K-dramas and movies: I’m A Cyborg, But That’s Okay, Full House, A Love to Kill, Diamond Lover, Ghost Doctor

Lee Joon-gi

Lee Joon-gi, after slaying it on the ramp as a model, gained a strong fan base for his acting skills as an actor. His ability to slip into any character with ease made him one of the most versatile actors in South Korea. Joon-gi locked horns with Milla Jovovich’s character in the final instalment of the popular zombie series, Resident Evil. His charming looks, fierce performance as the antagonist, and exceptional display of martial arts won him critical acclaim world over.

Must watch K-dramas and movies: Flower of Evil, Lawless Lawyer, Moon Lover: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, Iljimae, My Girl, The King and the Clown

Han Hyo-joo

From cute and bubbly, to sassy and fierce, Han Hyo-joo has played diverse characters, gaining a strong foothold in the Korean entertainment industry as a crow-puller. Her performances have often been praised for their emotional depth and versatility. She transcended language barrier and garnered international attention with the Jason Bourne spin-off series titled Treadstone.

Must watch K-dramas and movies: Happiness, W, Iljimae, The Beauty Inside, Brilliant Legacy, Dong Yi, Ad-lib Night, Love, Lies

Read Also Halloween 2023: 9 Most Haunted Hotels From Around The World

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)